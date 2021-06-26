LOCAL HISTORY: Homefront effort to fight hunger in Europe included push to curtail consumption of meat, bread and beer

Seventy-five years ago, the children of Kenworthy Avenue in Glens Falls wanted to do their part to feed the hungry of post-World War II Europe.
So, they organized “The Purple Dragon Theatre Group” to stage a neighborhood production at 10 a.m. on June 22, 1946.
Tickets were 5 cents for those 30 and over, 4 cents for teens and young adults, 2 cents for children over age 1, and 1 cent for babies, The Post-Star reported that morning.
The final total amount raised was not reported, but the group had advance ticket sales of $1.73.
Residents of all ages and income levels contributed to the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club Emergency Food Drive that was launched May 12 at an ecumenical service at Christ Church Methodist.
The club set a goal of collecting at least $1 and one can of food per resident of Glens Falls and Queensbury.
Checks could be made payable to “Hunger.”
Finch, Pruyn & Co. and Imperial Paper Color Works contributed $1,000 each, Glens Falls Insurance Co. $1,500 and other businesses contributed from $100 to $400 each.
Students at Glens Falls schools contributed $214.76, and local church congregations contributed $408.78.
An unnamed recently honorably discharged war veteran contributed $10.
“The ex-GI said that he had recently returned from Europe where he was an eyewitness to the suffering and starvation of thousands of war victims,” The Post-Star reported on June 6.
By mid-July, the Kiwanis Club had collected nearly $11,000 in cash — the equivalent of about $149,500 in 2021 dollars — and 5,000 cans of food to send to the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration.
The drive was one of the ways the community responded to repeated editorials about world hunger that The Post-Star published in spring 1946.
A March 13 editorial urged readers to rethink diets and replant victory gardens to win the war on hunger still raging in post-World War II global society.
“Past experience with the fine art of juggling food supplies advises that this is not a summer to devote exclusively to fishing or lying under a tree, not if we would eat with a clear conscience and without the infinite troubles of canvassing the food markets for items that will not be found,” The Post-Star editorialized. “Much better it would be to remain devotees of the spade and the hoe and to make those unopened seed catalogues required reading.”
Bipartisan campaign
The editorial supported a bipartisan campaign by President Harry Truman, a Democrat, and former President Herbert Hoover, a Republican, to voluntarily reduce consumption of wheat and fats so that supplies could be redistributed to war-torn countries abroad that had not yet rebuilt their economies.
“President Truman’s famine emergency committee asked Americans to eat 40 percent less wheat and 20 percent less fats so that more food could be sent more to the hungry abroad, and suggested 39 ways to do it,” The Post-Star reported on March 12.
Truman and Hoover called for going without toast at breakfast, serving a single roll instead of a basket of rolls or bread at restaurants, and reducing the weight of a standard loaf of bread.
“The suggestions called for open-face pies, buckwheat cakes instead of wheat cakes, open sandwiches, broiled instead of fried fish, substitution of fruit and other desserts for pastries.”
The voluntary dietary changes were seen as an alternative to Truman’s controversial proposed “dark bread program” of mandatory restrictions.
U.S. Rep. Edwin Hall, R-Binghamton, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, introduced legislation to essentially block Truman’s proposal, The Post-Star had reported on Feb. 8.
Hall’s proposed legislation would have temporarily prohibited U.S. grain exports until the Department of Agriculture documented there was sufficient grain to feed domestic livestock and to assure U.S. consumers there was a sufficient supply of flour to bake white bread.
U.S. Sen. Hugh Butler alleged that dark flour “irritated” the human digestive system.
Hoover, the former Republican president, said achieving Truman’s goal of alleviating world hunger was essential, but he believed it could be accomplished voluntarily, The Post-Star had reported on Feb. 9.
“Peace and progress will not be restored if those who survive (the war) are to be infected by a generation of men and women stunted in body and disturbed in mind,” Hoover said.
The federal government did impose restrictions on wholesale purchases of beer.
One bar on South Street in Glens Falls had to close on March 18 because of limited supply, and several other downtown bars cut their hours.
Beer sales to retailers were limited to 70 percent of 1945 levels for bottled beer and 50 percent for barrels, at a time of increased demand.
“Beer distributors have pointed out that this will mean an even more dramatic curtailment than the figures present because nearly every bar has been selling 20 to 30 percent more than last year due to the return of so many servicemen and the general relaxation of wartime restrictions.”
Voluntary dietary changes
The Post-Star reiterated the urgency of voluntary dietary changes in an editorial on March 21.
“At exactly 12:33 this morning, day and night were equal world over, for at that moment the vernal equinox arrived: Some call it spring,” the editorial began. “From now on robins, bluebirds, fish, worms, buds, sprouts and the like lose the newsworthiness they previously enjoyed and become not only welcome but normal adjuncts of living, like the swallows that on Tuesday drove through a discomfiting rain storm to keep their rendezvous at the mission of San Juan Capistrano.”
The editorial called on readers to turn from divisive politics and unite.
“One cannot gaze upon hunger, rampant throughout the world, as a pleasant condition, but to give the devil his due, it may well be the distraction that men must have when they become overwrought. … Spring is here, and there is much to do.”
Wasted food is not just what is thrown away, an April 6, editorial asserted, encouraging readers to eat more vegetables and less meat and grains.
“Some of it (waste) is contained in second helpings; some is the consumption of scarce foods like meats and fats eaten in place of vegetables that cannot be shipped overseas because they are perishable.”
An April 13 editorial bemoaned that retail purchase of meat and grains in the United States had increased, instead of decreased, since federal officials urged Americans to sacrifice.
“Most people react to the rumor of a shortage by stocking up on whatever item is to be in short supply. Then, because they have provided generously for themselves, they eat more than normal quantities of the scarce commodity. That is a sad fact of human nature,” the editorial chided. “The time to save the starving is now. By fall they won’t need the food that we are failing to send. They will be dead.”
An April 16 editorial questioned the federal government position that resuming rationing was impractical because it would take too long to establish the system.
“One suspects that the real barrier against rationing is not technical but rather an official appreciation of its unpopularity. It is more provocative of noisy discontent to restrain hearty appetites such as Americans now enjoy than it is to continue the austere diet that the British have known since 1939.”
An editorial on April 29 chided U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Clinton Anderson for rejecting Secretary of State Dean Acheson’s proposal that the federal government requisition wheat from American farms to relieve world hunger.
The editorial said Anderson was wrong to suggest that the crisis would end soon.
“The date of July 1 has been mentioned frequently. Perhaps the government thinks that in speaking thus it can encourage short-term fasting by Americans. … Or perhaps the government actually considers that starvation will have been conquered by the end of the summer. We can pray that our officials are right, but let us not be too hopeful.”
The Post-Star was doubtful that the July 1 date was realistic, given current grain supplies and weather conditions.
“The sooner the people begin to understand the true nature of this thing they are fighting, this world hunger, the sooner they realize that it is not a matter of a brief duration, the better the chance they will have of making certain that they, too, will not be reduced to the hunger level,” the editorial concluded. “Today it is possible to reject the suggestion of wheat rationing. That situation could change. We have been very fortunate here in America.”
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.