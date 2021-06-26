LOCAL HISTORY: Homefront effort to fight hunger in Europe included push to curtail consumption of meat, bread and beer

“One suspects that the real barrier against rationing is not technical but rather an official appreciation of its unpopularity. It is more provocative of noisy discontent to restrain hearty appetites such as Americans now enjoy than it is to continue the austere diet that the British have known since 1939.”

An editorial on April 29 chided U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Clinton Anderson for rejecting Secretary of State Dean Acheson’s proposal that the federal government requisition wheat from American farms to relieve world hunger.

The editorial said Anderson was wrong to suggest that the crisis would end soon.

“The date of July 1 has been mentioned frequently. Perhaps the government thinks that in speaking thus it can encourage short-term fasting by Americans. … Or perhaps the government actually considers that starvation will have been conquered by the end of the summer. We can pray that our officials are right, but let us not be too hopeful.”

The Post-Star was doubtful that the July 1 date was realistic, given current grain supplies and weather conditions.

“The sooner the people begin to understand the true nature of this thing they are fighting, this world hunger, the sooner they realize that it is not a matter of a brief duration, the better the chance they will have of making certain that they, too, will not be reduced to the hunger level,” the editorial concluded. “Today it is possible to reject the suggestion of wheat rationing. That situation could change. We have been very fortunate here in America.”

Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.

