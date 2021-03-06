LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls region had connections to stars of silent films

A Moreau farm with a good snow cover passed for old-world Russia and a Lake George island masqueraded as the Atlantic Coast when several silent films were shot in the Glens Falls region, which was reasonably close to major film studios in New York City and New Jersey.
After much of the film industry moved to Hollywood, several silent film stars found this area to be a great place to vacation or live.
Here are eight silent film stars associated with the Glens Falls region:
• Lucille McVey Drew starred in the V.B.K. film company comedy “A Sisterly Scheme,” filmed in August 1919 on the grounds of the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. The plot centers around a male lead character, John Cumberland, who thinks he is in love with one sister and eventually falls for the other sister. The film was shot shortly after the death of Sidney Drew, husband of Lucille. The husband-and-wife team appeared in numerous silent comedy shorts before his death.
• Security was tight when actress Madge Kennedy and a crew of about 15 people filmed three scenes for an undisclosed Goldwyn Pictures film on an undisclosed Lake George island in July 1919. The scenes were set at the Atlantic Ocean, but were filmed at Lake George because access to the New England coast was restricted because of fear of German submarine attacks.
• Mae Marsh and Jere Austin were co-stars in Goldwyn Pictures’ “Hidden Fires,” filmed at Huletts Landing and other locations “up and down Lake George” in October 1918. The Lake George Mirror predicted the film would be “a great success.”
• Catherine Curtis, daughter of George N. Taylor, who operated the Rockwell House hotel in Glens Falls for 17 years, played the lead role of Sammy Lane in the 1919 silent film version of “Shepherd of the Hills,” based on the novel by Harold Bell Wright. The Post-Star played up her local connections when the film ran July 22-24 at the Empire Theatre on South Street. She then formed her own production company with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Her most successful production was “The Sky Pilot,” based on the novel by Ralph Connor about a preacher that takes up residence in a rough cattle town. Connor held a private screening of the 1921 film at the Rialto Theatre on Warren Street in Glens Falls to pitch the project to local investors. Five years later, she declared bankruptcy and left the film industry.
• Edward Everett Horton, actor in silent and talking films, on stage, and on television, was a frequent summer visitor to Lake George, where his mother had owned a vacation home since 1916 that he later inherited. Early in his career, Horton appeared at the Empire Theatre in October 1910 with Lewis Mann’s traveling vaudeville show. Horton, a close friend of longtime Post-Star and Glens Falls Times publisher Arthur P. Irving, spoke at Glens Falls Rotary Club meetings on Aug. 3, 1939, and Aug. 20, 1970. He appeared Aug. 13, 1945, in “All Star Night,” a vaudeville show to benefit Temple Beth-El at the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus Hall at the corner of Warren and Center streets.
• Actress Esther Ralston, known as “The American Venus,” lived in the Glens Falls area for about a decade in the 1970s, first in Salem and later at Robert Gardens Apartments in Queensbury. Her first screen role was as a teenager in a minor role in the 1915 silent film, “The Deep Purple.” She went on to appear in more than 100 silent and talking films, including silent films “The American Venus” in 1926, Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 film “The Kid” and a 1924 silent film version of Peter Pan. She got her start in show business at 18 months old, touring with her family’s vaudeville show. Locally she was best known for her work as an interior design consultant at The Lighting Studio on Quaker Road in Queensbury and for speaking about her theater experience at service clubs and social organizations. In 1975, she appeared in the Lake George Towers Hall production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
• Theda Barna established long-term friendships with several area residents when the 5-foot-6-inch actress with dyed blonde hair stayed at the Hotel Hudson in Fort Edward in January 1916 during local filming of a scene in the Fox Studios silent film, “The Serpent.” The film, set in the wilds of Russia, is based on the short story, “The Wolf’s Claw,” by Philip Bartholomae. Producers needed a location along the Hudson River for a winter scene, and Davis Farm in Moreau was the closest place to the Fox Studios film lot in New Jersey that had snow.
• Broadway actress Lillian Walker, known by the nickname “Dimples,” was 22 when Vitagraph Studios head J. Stuart Blackton took notice and hired her for a role in the 1911 silent film “The Inherited Taint.” She was an instant box office success, at one point earning $750 a month – the equivalent of about $20,000 in 2021 dollars. She had appeared in 176 films by the time she essentially retired from acting in 1922, bought a farm on Fortsville Road in Moreau, and took up raising cows and chickens. She appeared in three films after that, one in 1929, one in 1932 and one in 1934. She was essentially broke in 1931 when she filed for divorce from real estate developer Charles Hanson, to whom she had been secretly married for 20 years. Walker died in 1975 at Trinidad, in the Caribbean.
