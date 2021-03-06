LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls region had connections to stars of silent films

• Actress Esther Ralston, known as “The American Venus,” lived in the Glens Falls area for about a decade in the 1970s, first in Salem and later at Robert Gardens Apartments in Queensbury. Her first screen role was as a teenager in a minor role in the 1915 silent film, “The Deep Purple.” She went on to appear in more than 100 silent and talking films, including silent films “The American Venus” in 1926, Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 film “The Kid” and a 1924 silent film version of Peter Pan. She got her start in show business at 18 months old, touring with her family’s vaudeville show. Locally she was best known for her work as an interior design consultant at The Lighting Studio on Quaker Road in Queensbury and for speaking about her theater experience at service clubs and social organizations. In 1975, she appeared in the Lake George Towers Hall production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”