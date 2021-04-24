LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls' connection with 78 rpm records

Some old 78 rpm records have a connection with Glens Falls history embedded in the disks, a feature that can’t be easily detected even by close inspection.
In the early 1920s, the Union Wood Flour Co. on Warren Street, near Haskell Avenue, was the exclusive supplier of wood flour to Edison Records, at one point producing as much as 12 tons of wood flour per day that was transported to facilities in New Jersey, where it was mixed with lamp black, a carbon substance produced by the incomplete combustion of petroleum, and other materials to make the disks on which sound was recorded.
The company’s story is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity in the creation of a value-added product.
The story also is a reminder of the danger in processing a combustible material at high temperatures without adequate safety measures.
There were several fires at the plant, which employed about 30 people, including one fire in which a worker died from burns sustained in an explosion.
John J. Cunningham of Horicon Avenue, president of the company that was incorporated in 1917, invented a process to make wood flour from sawdust, instead of grinding the substance from wood.
Scientific American magazine profiled Cunningham and his invention in its June 1922 issue, The Post-Star reported on May 16, 1922.
Sawdust was a “practically valueless byproduct” available in large supplies from sawmills and pulp mills, Cunningham wrote in his patent application, submitted Feb. 12, 1920, and approved Feb. 14, 1922.
“The object of the invention is to provide a new and improved method of producing wood flour from raw sawdust in an exceedingly economical manner,” Cunningham wrote. “The method consists essentially in screening raw sawdust, grinding the screened sawdust under development of heat to vaporize the moisture contained in the raw sawdust, separating the vapors and the reduced sawdust, and boiling the sawdust to separate the course sawdust from the wood flour.”
Early on, neighbors to the plant were perturbed by the clouds of sawdust being emitted into the air.
Seven separate lawsuits were filed against the company in 1920, claiming the plant was a “nuisance” to neighborhood character and public health.
The company settled the lawsuits by installing a device to collect the sawdust and prevent it from being emitted into the air, The Post-Star reported on May 24, 1921.
The equipment, though, did not stop the risk of fires, of which there were at least a half-dozen, including a minor fire in 1924 when the plant, ironically, was struck by lightning.
The worst of the fires was on the night of July 11, 1922.
“Five employees of the Union Wood Flour Company were burned last night when an explosion of dry dust was followed by fire,” The Post-Star reported the next morning.
One of the employees, Norman Peck, age 55, died two days later as a result of his burns.
The other four recovered.
“The five men, who comprised the force at work, were working in the plant when an explosion which was heard for blocks occurred. … Men, women and children, roused from their sleep by the force of the explosion, rushed from their homes.”
City firefighters, sitting outside in front of the Ridge Street fire station, blocks way, saw the flash from the explosion an instant before a notification from alarm box 54 and a separate telephone call came in.
Firefighters from the West Street fire station also were dispatched to the fire.
On Oct. 19, 1922, there was another explosion, this time less serious, at the factory, just days after it had reopened after repairs of damage from the July explosion and fire.
No employees were injured in the second explosion, The Post-Star reported.
In 1926, J.B. Preston Co. of New York City, a large mica company, bought the plant and renovated it to make a different grade of wood flour.
“Modern machinery is being installed and it is expected the plant will be placed in operation in a short time,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 7, 1926.
J.B. Preston also operated a plant in Granville that ground slate into powder.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.