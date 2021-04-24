LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls' connection with 78 rpm records

“Five employees of the Union Wood Flour Company were burned last night when an explosion of dry dust was followed by fire,” The Post-Star reported the next morning.

One of the employees, Norman Peck, age 55, died two days later as a result of his burns.

The other four recovered.

“The five men, who comprised the force at work, were working in the plant when an explosion which was heard for blocks occurred. … Men, women and children, roused from their sleep by the force of the explosion, rushed from their homes.”

City firefighters, sitting outside in front of the Ridge Street fire station, blocks way, saw the flash from the explosion an instant before a notification from alarm box 54 and a separate telephone call came in.

Firefighters from the West Street fire station also were dispatched to the fire.

On Oct. 19, 1922, there was another explosion, this time less serious, at the factory, just days after it had reopened after repairs of damage from the July explosion and fire.

No employees were injured in the second explosion, The Post-Star reported.