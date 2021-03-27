LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls' cigar-making days

“Aboard the Delaware and Hudson Road from Albany north, as far as the lower end of Lake Champlain, strange odors have been noticed by those who have made the journey of late,” The New York Times reported on Nov. 17, 1895.

Fret not!

It was just state Treasurer Addison B. Colvin, smoking his new namesake cigars on the commute home to Glens Falls.

An “admiring” Glens Falls cigar maker had recently launched “The Colvin” brand, named in the Republican politician’s honor.

Colvin, a businessman and newspaper publisher, was state treasurer in 1894-1897.

In 1885, a decade earlier, there were nine cigar-making firms in Glens Falls, The Morning Star reported:

• D. O’Leary operated in the Hurd’s block at 71-73 Glen St., having taken over the business of John Keefe, who moved to New York City.

He was known for his “Old Joe” brand, named for the harness racing horse Joe Brown.