LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls' cigar-making days

“Aboard the Delaware and Hudson Road from Albany north, as far as the lower end of Lake Champlain, strange odors have been noticed by those who have made the journey of late,” The New York Times reported on Nov. 17, 1895.
Fret not!
It was just state Treasurer Addison B. Colvin, smoking his new namesake cigars on the commute home to Glens Falls.
An “admiring” Glens Falls cigar maker had recently launched “The Colvin” brand, named in the Republican politician’s honor.
Colvin, a businessman and newspaper publisher, was state treasurer in 1894-1897.
In 1885, a decade earlier, there were nine cigar-making firms in Glens Falls, The Morning Star reported:
• D. O’Leary operated in the Hurd’s block at 71-73 Glen St., having taken over the business of John Keefe, who moved to New York City.
He was known for his “Old Joe” brand, named for the harness racing horse Joe Brown.
“Mr. O’Leary, at one time, did a retail and wholesale business. Now, however, he caters to the wholesale trade. He finds a market for a considerable portion of his goods in Glens Falls, and also has regular customers throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.”
• Frank Lucas operated on Warren Street, having taken over the wholesale and retail trade of Postmaster W. H. Van Cott.
“He has a fair transient customer, and also a class of patrons who call daily for their favorite brands.”
• Joseph La Prette, John O’Leary and A.V. O’Leary operated a wholesale-only trade, selling to retailers from Albany to Plattsburgh.
“One of their brands, known as the ‘Judge,’ has made a reputation for the firm.”
• William Evers operated a wholesale-only trade on Exchange Street, selling to retailers in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties. He was known for his “Pleasant Hour” brand cigar.
Evers moved to Florida because of heath conditions in November 1885.
• W. H. Guildersleeve operated in Long’s Block on Glen Street, having taken over the wholesale business of J. T. Lynch.
• Cheritree & Stebbins, a new local manufacturer in 1885, sold wholesale only.
The firm was known for its “Blushes” brand.
• Frank McGreivey on Glen Street took over the wholesale and retail business of W.S. Wing.
“His stock is said to include several first-class brands, and his customers include many critical votaries of the weed who drop in to discuss topics behind the ascending wreathes.”
• M. F. Cronin was temporarily out of operation after his shop in the Traphagen Block on the west side of Ridge Street caught fire.
• M. C. Yote, location not identified, operated a wholesale business.
Sources: The Morning Star, Jan. 24, 28; March 30; Nov. 24, 1885.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.