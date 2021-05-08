LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls businessman, public official was also 'Clambake King'

• 1914 – Tarrant was set to serve the annual Glens Falls Firemen’s Exempt Association clambake Aug. 9 at Mrs. Houghtaling’s cottage at Glen Lake, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 3, 1914. “To those who enjoy clambakes this is welcome news. … There will be several guests, including city officials and Fire Chief Yates of Schenectady and Chief O’Connor of the General Electric Company’s fire department.”

• 1914 – “Yesterday being a half-holiday for butchers, 60 of them wended their way to Glen Lake where Nick Tarrant had prepared a clambake which was a real Tarrant clambake,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 28, 1914. “The rain which came late in the afternoon cut short some of the sport, but not until P. O’Leary had copped all the prizes.”

• 1922 – The Glens Falls Rotary Club, established in April, would hold its first clambake at Lake Sunnyside at 4 p.m., The Post-Star reported on April 17, 1922. “The bake will be served by ‘Nick’ Tarrant, which is assurance that the ‘inner man’ will be well provided for.”

• 1924 – Tarrant was set to prepare a clambake Aug. 17 at Bullock’s Grove at Riverside, now known as Riparius, in Johnsburg, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 12, 1924. “Several societies from the town have made that day their annual outing and will assemble in the grove.”