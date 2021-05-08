LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls businessman, public official was also 'Clambake King'

“No man is more familiar with Glens Falls and its needs than N.R. Tarrant, seeking re-election as councilman-at-large,” The Post-Star editorialized on Nov. 2, 1929.
Tarrant, a Democrat, had served in local government since 1906, first on the former village Board of Trustees and then on the city Board of Health and Common Council.
“When the snowplows start after a big storm, ‘Nick’ is generally with them, whether the hour is noon or midnight. He realizes that a public servant should give a full measure of service to the people of the city,” the editorial stated.
Tarrant, a grocery store owner who had interests in several other businesses, was also known as “The Clambake King” because of his reputation for catering clambakes in New York and Canada.
“The mere fact that a bake was to be prepared by ‘Nick’ Tarrant was sufficient assurance of his excellence,” The Post-Star reported on Dec. 9, 1947, at the time of Tarrant’s death.
Here is a baker’s dozen of “Nick” Tarrant clambake stories.
• 1913 – Tarrant, with assistance from Charlie Minahan, catered the first annual Glens Falls City Hall clambake at Cole’s Woods, The Post-Star reported on July 18, 1913. “When these two past masters of the art are in charge of the commissary end of the festivities, there is sure to be the greatest satisfaction.” About 200 “members of the city family” and guests attended the event, at which the Glens Falls Band performed a concert.
• 1914 – Tarrant was set to serve the annual Glens Falls Firemen’s Exempt Association clambake Aug. 9 at Mrs. Houghtaling’s cottage at Glen Lake, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 3, 1914. “To those who enjoy clambakes this is welcome news. … There will be several guests, including city officials and Fire Chief Yates of Schenectady and Chief O’Connor of the General Electric Company’s fire department.”
• 1914 – “Yesterday being a half-holiday for butchers, 60 of them wended their way to Glen Lake where Nick Tarrant had prepared a clambake which was a real Tarrant clambake,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 28, 1914. “The rain which came late in the afternoon cut short some of the sport, but not until P. O’Leary had copped all the prizes.”
• 1922 – The Glens Falls Rotary Club, established in April, would hold its first clambake at Lake Sunnyside at 4 p.m., The Post-Star reported on April 17, 1922. “The bake will be served by ‘Nick’ Tarrant, which is assurance that the ‘inner man’ will be well provided for.”
• 1924 – Tarrant was set to prepare a clambake Aug. 17 at Bullock’s Grove at Riverside, now known as Riparius, in Johnsburg, The Post-Star reported on Aug. 12, 1924. “Several societies from the town have made that day their annual outing and will assemble in the grove.”
• 1924 – Tarrant catered two clambakes the same day on Sept. 13. “Thirty members of the Psi Upsilon fraternity residing in the Glens Falls district gathered Saturday afternoon at Lake Sunnyside and there amused themselves in various sports and the putting away of a clambake. Nick Tarrant was caterer. Alumni of Union College and Wesleyan University predominated among those present,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 15, 1924. “Twenty-three members of the Philathea Class of the Methodist Church attended a clambake Saturday afternoon at Weaver’s Pavilion, Lake Sunnyside, by Nick Tarrant. Following the bake, a ballgame was enjoyed.”
• 1925 – The New York Association of Police Chiefs opened its annual convention at Glens Falls City Hall the morning of Aug. 24, 1925, The Post-Star reported the next morning. In the afternoon, delegates toured Great Meadow prison at Comstock, and then about 150 attended a clambake at the Idle Hour Club at Fort Edward. “A splendid bake was prepared by Councilman ‘Nick’ Tarrant, king of clambake chefs.”
• 1925 – Tarrant served 125 people at the first annual Glens Falls Knights of Columbus Council 194 clambake at East Lake George, The Post-Star reported on July 20, 1925. Actor John Geary, who was spending the summer at Lake George, entertained. “Perfect weather prevailed and it was the consensus that the council’s first clambake set a high standard for the future.
• 1926 – “Seventy persons attended the annual clambake at the Firemen’s Exempt Association of Round Pond yesterday,” The Glens Falls Times reported on Sept. 13, 1926. “The bake was prepared by Nick Tarrant, the clambake king, and was served in O’Brien’s Pavilion. Members agreed it was one of the best they ever attended.”
• 1927 – Tarrant, “of clambake fame,” was set to serve the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus clambake at Fort George Park in Lake George at 1:30 that afternoon, The Glens Falls Times reported on Sept. 17, 1927. Knights of Columbus members from Hudson Falls and Fort Edward also would be attending. “A baseball game between the married men and the single men of the councils will be one of the highlights of the outing. There will also be three-legged races, nail-driving contests and various other forms of competition.”
• 1928 – “Boxing contests, putting contests and horseshoe pitching will be among the several added attractions at the annual Elks clambake … next Sunday afternoon on the fairgrounds at Warrensburg. … ‘Nick’ Tarrant, clambake director extraordinary, will be in general charge of the bake.”
• 1933 – The annual Glens Falls Country Club clambake would be served “promptly” at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30, The Post-Star reported on Sept. 28, 1933. “The bake will be served under the personal direction of Nick Tarrant, the local clambake king, who has assured that he will serve the hungry golfers a feast long to be remembered.”
• 1946 – “The Wesleyan Alumni Association of Northeastern New York ate one of Nick Tarrant’s clambakes at Round Pond yesterday. Glens Falls was represented by 11 members,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 13, 1946.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.