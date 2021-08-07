LOCAL HISTORY: From Glens Falls to the big screen: John Boles appeared in more than 50 movies

“Virtually all of the thousands of persons who enjoyed Mr. Bole’s work in ‘Rio Rita’ in one of our playhouses last week were aware that the young man was not long ago a music teacher in one of the Glens Falls schools, that he was studying voice culture under Oscar Seagle, and that — at least the story goes — it was on the advice, and possibly through the personal help, of the music master, that the young man gave up teaching and went away to seek his fortune in the field of musical histrionics,” the editorial gushed. “Horatio Alger could have taken the story of John Boles and made a book out of it without applying many imaginary details.”