LOCAL HISTORY: Famed Adirondacks photographer once welcomed new year with a poem

Seneca Ray Stoddard of Glens Falls was not just a great photographer.
He was a poet.
The Morning Star commissioned him to write a poem that was printed on the New Year’s greeting card that carriers distributed to subscribers with morning papers on Jan. 1, 1885.
“The card, with an attractive front, is a work of art that might be preserved as a souvenir,” The Morning Star reported.
The lighthearted poem touted the paper’s short history, and its independence of political affiliation.
The Morning Star, the first morning daily newspaper in Glens Falls, published its first issue on April 2, 1883.
In 1909, The Morning Post, a later daily morning newspaper in Glens Falls, purchased The Morning Star and combined the two publications as The Post-Star.
The poem drew praise.
“We were more than pleased with The Star carrier’s greeting,” wrote the Olmstedville correspondent to The Morning Star. “A superb poem, springing from a fertile brain, nurtured in that dome of thought from which prose and poetry taketh its flight or mar the reputation of the author. In this case, it established the reputation of its author.”
Contemporary historians, likewise, praise the comic verse composed in irregular form.
“Now, that’s a nice piece of doggerel!,” wrote local historian Joseph Cutshall-King.
Cutshall-King, who wrote the introduction to the Chapman Museum book “Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard and Lake George,” said it is not surprising that Stoddard wrote poetry.
“Seneca Ray Stoddard’s word skill was considerable, just looking at his guidebooks,” he said.
Stoddard also was a political speaker for The Prohibitionist party.
No copies of the carrier’s greeting card are known to exist.
Perhaps somewhere in an antiques shop, one will turn up in a pile of long-forgotten ephemera.
“That would be a find!” Tim Weidner, director of the Chapman Museum wrote in an email.
Fortunately, The Morning Star republished the poem in its Jan. 3, 1885, issue.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.