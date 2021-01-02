LOCAL HISTORY: Famed Adirondacks photographer once welcomed new year with a poem

Seneca Ray Stoddard of Glens Falls was not just a great photographer.

He was a poet.

The Morning Star commissioned him to write a poem that was printed on the New Year’s greeting card that carriers distributed to subscribers with morning papers on Jan. 1, 1885.

“The card, with an attractive front, is a work of art that might be preserved as a souvenir,” The Morning Star reported.

The lighthearted poem touted the paper’s short history, and its independence of political affiliation.

The Morning Star, the first morning daily newspaper in Glens Falls, published its first issue on April 2, 1883.

In 1909, The Morning Post, a later daily morning newspaper in Glens Falls, purchased The Morning Star and combined the two publications as The Post-Star.

The poem drew praise.