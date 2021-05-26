LOCAL HISTORY: Elmwood Hotel's short-lived time in Glens Falls

Musicians ate first when the St. Mary’s Cornet band performed for the “grand style” opening of the new Elmwood Hotel in downtown Glens Falls on June 21, 1887.
“The sweet music they discoursed brought out throngs of people who filled the spacious halls and corridors of the hotel, the yard and the sidewalks,” The Morning Star reported the next day. “After playing several tunes, the musicians were invited inside to partake of an appetizing spread. After the band had feasted, the dining room was thrown open to the public, and food for all in attendance, and nicely prepared, was placed before them.”
Enthusiasm over the new lodging place would be short-lived, as the hotel was destroyed by fire about 15 months later.
Hotel operator J. L. Wait leased and renovated the former Elmwood Seminary building, constructed before the Civil War, at the northwest corner of Park and Elm Streets.
The seminary originally was a private school for girls, then a co-ed school, and later a business college.
Wait previously had operated the Mansion House hotel at Lake George and Eldridge House hotel in Fort Edward.
“Many improvements and repairs have been made to the building, rendering it a very inventive place,” The Morning Star reported of the two-story building with an attic and basement. “The sleeping rooms are nicely furnished and everything about the hotel looks neat, fresh and attractive.”
Wait operated a horse-drawn shuttle to transport guests from and to the train station.
A bowling alley was installed at the hotel, but apparently it did not last long, based on the following June 6, 1888 advertisement in The Morning Star: “A billiard table, pool table and bowling alley, with fixtures, are offered for sale at the Elmwood Hotel.”
On at least one occasion, Wait served hotel guests fresh fish that he and a friend caught at Cossayuna Lake in Washington County.
“They hooked nearly one hundred pounds of fish of various kinds, among the number being a 5-pound bass, said to be the largest one captured in that lake this season,” The Morning Star reported on Aug. 1, 1887.
The fire, of an undetermined origin, broke out early on the morning of Oct. 4, 1888.
“About half-past two o’clock this morning, Mrs. Lizzie Sanderson, whose residence is at the Elmwood Hotel, was awakened by some noise, and at once experienced a sensation of suffocation,” The Morning Star reported on deadline. “She arose, procured a light, and found the room filled with smoke. Taking her little daughter, Mabel, who slept with her, she ran out into the hall and aroused the other inmates.”
James McGuire, one of three hotel employees that lived in the attic, jumped from a window onto the front piazza, and from there to the ground, without injury.
Alice Graves, the hotel cook, grabbed her alarm clock as she fled from her room.
All of the occupants escaped from the burning building, but theylost most of their possessions.
There were fewer curiosity seekers than usual at the early morning blaze.
“An unusually small number turned out,” The Morning Star reported. “Whether this was because of a disposition to stick to warm beds, rather than go out in the chilly morning air, or because the alarm was not heard, are moot questions.”
Little of the structure was left standing.
“With the light of day yesterday morning, the damage wrought by the fire at the Elmwood Hotel became more apparent,” The Morning Star reported on Oct. 5. “The rear of the house, occupied by the kitchen and carving room, is a complete wreck, with the exception of the floor. The rest of the structure, above the first floor, is also practically destroyed.”
Later in life, Wait managed several hotels, was a door-to-door salesman, and worked in farming.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.