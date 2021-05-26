LOCAL HISTORY: Elmwood Hotel's short-lived time in Glens Falls

Wait operated a horse-drawn shuttle to transport guests from and to the train station.

A bowling alley was installed at the hotel, but apparently it did not last long, based on the following June 6, 1888 advertisement in The Morning Star: “A billiard table, pool table and bowling alley, with fixtures, are offered for sale at the Elmwood Hotel.”

On at least one occasion, Wait served hotel guests fresh fish that he and a friend caught at Cossayuna Lake in Washington County.

“They hooked nearly one hundred pounds of fish of various kinds, among the number being a 5-pound bass, said to be the largest one captured in that lake this season,” The Morning Star reported on Aug. 1, 1887.

The fire, of an undetermined origin, broke out early on the morning of Oct. 4, 1888.

“About half-past two o’clock this morning, Mrs. Lizzie Sanderson, whose residence is at the Elmwood Hotel, was awakened by some noise, and at once experienced a sensation of suffocation,” The Morning Star reported on deadline. “She arose, procured a light, and found the room filled with smoke. Taking her little daughter, Mabel, who slept with her, she ran out into the hall and aroused the other inmates.”