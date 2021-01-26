LOCAL HISTORY: City of Glens Falls' first mayor was Cool and efficient

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cool sat quietly in the back of the room and did not comment until the moderator called on him.

“Mr. Cool stated that he had come not to tell what he thought, but to find out what the people wanted,” the paper reported.

At other times he was witty.

“I had prepared a beautiful speech for delivering here, but as sometimes happens in our family, I forgot it,” he quipped at his inauguration in 1922.

Cool was born at Glens Falls on Aug. 19, 1858.

He graduated from Glens Falls Academy and the Greylock Institute of Williamstown, Mass.

In various years, Cool was president of the Warren Country Agricultural Society and the Northern New York Trotting Horse Breeders Association, and at one point he owned the Mile Track on upper Coolidge Avenue between Dixon Road and Sherman Avenue, which for several years was a stop on the Grand Circuit of harness racing.

Cool was on the Glens Falls Board of Health from 1898 to at least 1901. He was a charter member of the Knights of the White Plume, a military-style, parade drill team that the Glens Falls Young Republican Club established in 1884.