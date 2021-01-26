LOCAL HISTORY: City of Glens Falls' first mayor was Cool and efficient

GLENS FALLS — When the First National Bank of Glens Falls expanded its board of directors from 11 to 12 seats to create a seat for Charles Willis Cool in 1905, The Morning Star newspaper called him “the popular insurance man.”
Cool, by that time, had been active in the insurance industry and Republican politics for about a quarter of a century and, in more recent years, was a leader in the local harness racing industry.
He would go on to be elected the first mayor of Glens Falls in 1908, after being among the Committee of Ten that championed switching from a village to city form of government.
At the end of his first year as mayor, the Amsterdam Sentinel praised Cool for running the city at a lower cost than the village government in the previous year, with all bills paid.
“Every citizen of Glens Falls should take off his hat to Mayor Cool today,” the Albany area paper editorialized, touting Glens Falls as a model for government efficiency.
He was elected mayor a second time in 1922, and was village president in 1905.
Charles Cool’s political legacy is a lesson in persistence.
The recent sale of the Cool Insuring Agency, the local business the bore his name, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. of Albany, brings to a close more than 140 years of local ownership.
Cool started in the insurance business in 1879 as a partner with Solomon W. Russell and later with Frederick K. Locke.
He became sole owner of the agency in 1887.
Cool, who died in 1932, was active in many aspects of Glens Falls life.
“All of Mr. Cool’s 74 years were passed in Glens Falls, and his loyalty to the city was perhaps the primary form which animated his life,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 26, 1932, two days after Cool died at his home at 50 Warren St. “He could not keep it out of his conversation; he translated it into fruitful endeavor in public office and private business.”
Cool was Episcopalian, yet St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church paid tribute on the day of his funeral.
“As the procession passed by on Warren Street, the bell of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church was tolled,” The Post-Star reported. “The Rev. Father Benedict I. Gillon, the pastor, said, ‘I ordered the bell to be tolled as a tribute to Mr. Cool as a man and a citizen.”
More recently, the renaming of Glens Falls Civic Center as Cool Insuring Arena in 2017 was a tribute to the city’s first mayor.
Cool was soft-spoken, as evidenced by a community meeting that the Glens Falls Lyceum conducted in 1906 to discuss converting from a village to a city.
“Everyone seemed to be opposed to the adoption of the city form of government because of the added expense and because politics would enter into village affairs to a large extent,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 19.
Cool sat quietly in the back of the room and did not comment until the moderator called on him.
“Mr. Cool stated that he had come not to tell what he thought, but to find out what the people wanted,” the paper reported.
At other times he was witty.
“I had prepared a beautiful speech for delivering here, but as sometimes happens in our family, I forgot it,” he quipped at his inauguration in 1922.
Cool was born at Glens Falls on Aug. 19, 1858.
He graduated from Glens Falls Academy and the Greylock Institute of Williamstown, Mass.
In various years, Cool was president of the Warren Country Agricultural Society and the Northern New York Trotting Horse Breeders Association, and at one point he owned the Mile Track on upper Coolidge Avenue between Dixon Road and Sherman Avenue, which for several years was a stop on the Grand Circuit of harness racing.
Cool was on the Glens Falls Board of Health from 1898 to at least 1901. He was a charter member of the Knights of the White Plume, a military-style, parade drill team that the Glens Falls Young Republican Club established in 1884.
He was on the board of directors of the real estate company that developed and owned Empire Theatre on South Street, and he was active in the Masons and Elks lodges and Church of the Messiah.
Cool was an investor and president of the Union Telephone Co., established in 1900 to compete regionally with the New York Telephone Co.
Cool and his wife were often mentioned in local society news reports, such as when the couple joined about a half-dozen other prominent residents in the fall of 1886 on a chestnut-gathering social excursion in a forest in Queensbury, in the vicinity of what is now the Glens Falls watershed land.
“Leaving Glens Falls between nine and ten o’clock, they were carried thither in West’s cariole, going by way of Gurney’s Lane and returning by way of Miller’s Hill, reaching home between five and six o’clock,” The Morning Star reported on Oct. 9, 1886. “They made coffee and ate dinner in the woods, and, in addition to bringing back an abundance of nuts, report a most enjoyable trip.”
On Feb. 4, 1907, Cool was among the hosts of an “old folks” sleigh ride to the Halfway House in Queensbury, with dinner and dancing at the restaurant, halfway between Glens Falls and Lake George.
“Nothing but square dances, reels and minuets will be included in the program,” The Morning Star reported. “Engaged couples and the newly wedded will not be asked, hence waltzes, two-steps and other frivolous feats of the light fantastic will be omitted.”
Cool was third in a line of Glens Falls and Queensbury entrepreneurs.
Grandfather Keyes Cool was the first to manufacture and ship lime from Glens Falls, and was Queensbury supervisor in 1855.
Joseph Butler Cool, father of Charles Cool, was active in local commerce.
J. Gilbert Cool, son of Charles, worked in the family insurance firm and was active in civic life until the son’s untimely death in 1922, as a result of complications from Spanish influenza contracted during military service in World War I.
It was the latest tragedy in the family.
On July 1, 1890, Frances, the 4-year-old daughter of Charles Cool and his wife, died.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.