Local history book club to meet

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society’s local history book club will meet at noon Jan. 14 at the society headquarters, Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway.
New members are welcome. Historical society membership is not a requirement. Meetings are on the second Friday of the month.
January’s discussion will focus on the book “Stuff” by the late Betty Ahearn Buckell of Queensbury and Fort Edward. Published in 1992, it is an assortment of newspaper articles and stories of the Adirondacks that have been “gathered, dug up, collected, dusted, and sorted out some,” according to her foreword. The book is available for purchase at the society’s bookshop.
Bring a lunch; beverage and cookies will be provided. Future topic selections will include books about the larger Adirondack area as well as some works by local authors.
For additional information, email Connie Harris Farrington at connieandlee@roadrunner.com.