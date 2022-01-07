Local history book club to meet

New members are welcome. Historical society membership is not a requirement. Meetings are on the second Friday of the month.

January’s discussion will focus on the book “Stuff” by the late Betty Ahearn Buckell of Queensbury and Fort Edward. Published in 1992, it is an assortment of newspaper articles and stories of the Adirondacks that have been “gathered, dug up, collected, dusted, and sorted out some,” according to her foreword. The book is available for purchase at the society’s bookshop.