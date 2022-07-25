 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local history book club to meet in Fort Edward

Wing-Northup House

A newly formed local history book club will meet at noon Aug. 12 at the Washington County Historical Society headquarters, Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway, Fort Edward.

FORT EDWARD — Washington County Historical Society’s local history book club will meet at noon on Aug. 12 at the Wing-Northup House, 167 Broadway.

The August meeting of the book club will be a discussion of “The Last of the Mohicans” by James Fenimore Cooper, published in 1826. Alternative reading is Steele’s “Betrayal, Fort William Henry & The Massacre; or Fort William Henry, Digging Up History.” 

The Sept. 9 topic will be any book on Washington County's 123rd Regiment in the Civil War. Future sessions of the club will include books about the larger Adirondack area, as well as some works by local authors. The proposed list includes works on Henry Hudson’s discovery of the Hudson River, Benedict Arnold’s building of the first Navy in Whitehall, and Robert Rogers’ writing of the rules for rangers in Fort Edward.

The club meets on the second Friday of the month. Historical society membership is not required. For additional information, email Connie Harris Farrington at connieandlee@roadrunner.com.

