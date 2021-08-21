LOCAL HISTORY: Annual fairs have always been a draw

"I hope the time will come when everyone engaged in industrial employment will have closely at his heart the needs of those engaged in agriculture, and those who are devoted to the cultivation of the soil should have consideration and concern for the lot of us who are sweating in the factory and shop. We are necessary to each other. We are one people, and we should learn to know that in connection with matters of government there can be no division into classes, either according to fortune, or according to lot and vocation. But we shall be successful, or the reverse, according to the realization of our common citizenship and our determination all to pull together to make this the greatest and most prosperous country the world has ever known."