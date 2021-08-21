LOCAL HISTORY: Annual fairs have always been a draw

The streets of Glens Falls on Sept. 12, 1889, must have appeared deserted.
More than 5,000 Glens Falls residents were among the 20,000 people that attended the Washington County Fair that day at Sandy Hill, now Hudson Falls.
Glens Falls had its infusion of visitors earlier in the month, when it hosted the Warren County Fair.
Then, as now, the Washington County Fair, which opens Monday and runs through Aug. 29, was a main attraction.
“The Washington County Fair is looked upon in Northern New York as the fair of the state,” The Granville Sentinel reported on Sept. 20, 1889. “The Washington County exhibition is always greeted with great crowds and the display is said to be fairly equal to that of the state fair.”
The fair was extended from three days to five days that year.
Among the “curiosity” exhibits on display were a 15-foot-tall corn stalk and a 10-foot-tall Japanese buckwheat stalk.
Here are more agricultural fair anecdotes collected from the archives of historic newspapers in the region:
• About 5,000 people, an “unusually large” crowd, attended Day 3 of the Warren County Fair in Glens Falls in 1883, despite a drizzling rain that began about 1 p.m. and turned into heavy showers, lasting the rest of the day, The Morning Star reported on Sept. 14, 1883.
The Warren County Fairgrounds, in those days, was at the intersection of Glen Street and Lincoln Avenue in Glens Falls.
Volunteer firefighter hose racing was the featured event, with four Glens Falls departments competing.
Hose racing was a sport that involved a team of firefighters pulling a hose cart on a track for a measured distance, usually 100 yards but sometimes as much as 400 yards.
At the finish line the team connected a nozzle and released a spray of water.
A combination of speed and skill, and maybe a bit of luck, was required to win.
“The Cunninghams showed the finest burst of speed of the day,” but finished second to the Littles.
“They (Cunninghams) passed under the wire in quicker time than any of their competitors, and would probably have won first prize had their pipe man been more agile.”
The Colvins and The Cashions also competed.
Tempers flared at the victory celebration, and Roger Sullivan, a member of The Colvins, “assaulted” Daniel O’Leary, foreman of The Littles.
“Officer Reed, who was present, took the assailant before Justice Stearns.”
The judge, at O’Leary’s request, released Sullivan upon payment of court costs.
• Charles S. Thompson of Gansevoort exhibited two “mammoth pumpkins,” each weighing 108 pounds, on the opening day of the 1885 Warren County Fair, The Morning Star reported on Sept. 9, 1885.
• New York Gov. Charles Evans Hughes, a Glens Falls native, spoke Aug. 27, 1907, at the Washington County Fair, according to an anthology of his speeches in the collection of The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library. Hughes commented about the importance of agriculture:
"I hope the time will come when everyone engaged in industrial employment will have closely at his heart the needs of those engaged in agriculture, and those who are devoted to the cultivation of the soil should have consideration and concern for the lot of us who are sweating in the factory and shop. We are necessary to each other. We are one people, and we should learn to know that in connection with matters of government there can be no division into classes, either according to fortune, or according to lot and vocation. But we shall be successful, or the reverse, according to the realization of our common citizenship and our determination all to pull together to make this the greatest and most prosperous country the world has ever known."
• William (alias "Barry") Grant, of Fort Edward, was called to Albany on Tuesday to answer a charge of violating the internal revenue laws by selling liquor at the Washington County Fair last fall,” The Morning Star of Glens Falls reported on Jan. 20, 1887
• E.O. Jones, of Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls won first-, second-, third- and fourth-prize awards for “exceptional poultry” at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, The Post-Star reported on Sept 4, 1946.
• “At the coming Rutland County fair, a test of butter-making will probably be made which will prove of interest,” The Granville Sentinel reported on July 26, 1889. “It is proposed to keep the cows on the grounds so as to secure one day’s milk and determine which cow’s milk will make the most butter in 24 hours, regardless of breed.”
• Severe rain reduced attendance on Friday and forced the cancellation on Saturday of the 1971 Washington County Fair.
“The decision to close the fair Saturday was made … after rain had covered the fairgrounds, in some places 5 and 6 inches deep,” The Post-Star reported on Aug. 30, 1971.
Attendance for four days was 57,000, down from 86,000 over five days in 1970.
• The 1889 Washington County Fair was extended from three to five days.
“The cereals were well represented,” The Granville Sentinel reported on Sept. 20, 1889. “Among the features was a 15-foot-tall stalk of corn and a companion curiosity piece in the shape of a 10-foot stalk of Japanese buckwheat.”
• State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner B.A. Pyrke observed at Lowville, in Lewis County, as 150,000 pounds of milk and four barrels of salt were mixed to make a 12-ton block of cheese to be exhibited at the upcoming New York State Fair, the Ticonderoga Sentinel reported on July 14, 1921.
Gov. Nathan Miller was expected to cut cheese on Syracuse Day.
• The Four Dynamics, a local barbershop quartet organized in 1964, performed in 1965 at the New York Pavilion of the New York World’s Fair and in 1968 at the Vermont State Fair at Rutland, The Post-Star reported on Sept. 10, 1971. Members were Bruce Wiley, Gary Glidden, Jim Cogan and Norm Perkins.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.