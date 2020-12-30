LOCAL HISTORY: 1940s mystery writer hailed from Glens Falls

Around the turn of 1944 to 1945, Anne Fahrenkopf of Glens Falls and college classmate Ruth Fox of Washington, D.C., hatched a plot and turned out a first draft in about a week.
“The idea for the plot was the product of a casual conversation which aroused their interest to such an extent that they immediately started work on the novel, writing mostly at night as both were engaged at the time with daytime occupations,” The Post-Star reported on Dec. 13, 1946, when Dodd, Mead and Co. was preparing to publish “Bitter Ending,” the first of three Red Badge Mysteries the two women collaborated on.
Over a span of about three years, the two would take turns writing chapters and revising each other’s manuscripts mostly exchanged by mail, or when Fox would visit Glens Falls on summer vacations.
Bibliophiles may recognize them better by the shared pen name Alexander Irving, a combination of the first names of the two writers’ fathers.
“Bitter Ending” details the genius of Dr. Anthony Post, a young anatomy professor who solves not just one, but two murders that took place in an anatomy lab.
“For a first book, ‘Bitter Ending’ is surprisingly good, according to those privileged to read it prior to publication,” The Post-Star reported on May 22, 1946. “It is said to have a strong plot, one that holds the reader’s interest to the final page.”
A serialized version of the novel was later published in newspapers in the United States and Canada.
Fahrenkopf, a St. Mary’s Academy 1939 graduate and salutatorian of the 1943 graduating class at the College of New Rochelle, had experience, in a sense, solving mysteries before she wrote novels.
During World War II, she worked for the U.S. Army decoding encrypted messages.
It was during that job that she met Navy Ensign Albert Bellos of Worcester, Mass., who she married Dec. 17, 1946, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls.
Bellos was a design engineer at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass Works in Hudson Falls at the time of the wedding.
Fahrenkopf had some experience in writing prior to her first professional novel.
At the College of New Rochelle, she wrote feature stories and book reviews for The Tattler, the college newspaper, and was on the college yearbook staff.
In a Dec. 11, 1946, talk to the Glens Falls chapter of the St. Rose College Club, Fahrenkopf said that she and Fox started by contriving a murder motive that is unusual and then crafting the story in a setting one of them was familiar with.
In the case of “Bitter Ending,” Cox was a medical student for about a year before she decided to pursue the study of liberal arts.
Fahrenkopf’s job at a New York City department store, between working for the Army and returning home to Glens Falls, provided the setting for their second novel, “Deadline,” published in 1947.
“The formula for success in advertising — perfect timing and a touch of the dramatic — is applied to murder in a department store’s advertising department, but Lt. Sinclair of the homicide squad discovers the timing is not quite perfect,” the Evening Star of Washington, D.C., reported on May 25, 1947.
Dr. Anthony Post, the anatomy professor/amateur sleuth in “Bitter Ending,” returned as protagonist in “Symphony in Two Time,” their third novel, this time set in a music store.
“Well constructed, and done with the pleasing assumption that the reader enjoys a bit of erudition,” The New Yorker magazine stated in its praise of the novel.
At that point, Fox, who married Washington Post music editor Robert Hume, branched into non-fiction, writing “Milestones of Medicine,” “Great Men of Medicine,” “Great Women of Medicine” and a biography of Florence Nightingale, all published by Random House.
Fox-Hume, a frequent visitor to Glens Falls, interspersed her writing with high school and college teaching of Latin, chemistry, English and math.
Fahrenkopf-Bellos turned her attention to golf, horses and cross-country skiing.
She lived in Glens Falls and Queensbury until her death in 2006, about five years after the death of her husband.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.