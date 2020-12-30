LOCAL HISTORY: 1940s mystery writer hailed from Glens Falls

Around the turn of 1944 to 1945, Anne Fahrenkopf of Glens Falls and college classmate Ruth Fox of Washington, D.C., hatched a plot and turned out a first draft in about a week.

“The idea for the plot was the product of a casual conversation which aroused their interest to such an extent that they immediately started work on the novel, writing mostly at night as both were engaged at the time with daytime occupations,” The Post-Star reported on Dec. 13, 1946, when Dodd, Mead and Co. was preparing to publish “Bitter Ending,” the first of three Red Badge Mysteries the two women collaborated on.

Over a span of about three years, the two would take turns writing chapters and revising each other’s manuscripts mostly exchanged by mail, or when Fox would visit Glens Falls on summer vacations.

Bibliophiles may recognize them better by the shared pen name Alexander Irving, a combination of the first names of the two writers’ fathers.

“Bitter Ending” details the genius of Dr. Anthony Post, a young anatomy professor who solves not just one, but two murders that took place in an anatomy lab.