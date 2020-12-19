LOCAL HISTORY: 1940s Christmas editorials reflected war's impact

"The end of World War II was but a turning point in the quest for universal goodwill to humankind,” The Post-Star editorialized in a Christmas holiday greeting to its readers 75 years ago.

Indeed, there was cause to celebrate.

“As this year draws to a close, the star that once rose over a manger in Bethlehem, the star of peace, again rides high in the firmament,” the Dec. 24, 1945, editorial began.

Still, all was not yet calm.

“But the shepherds who followed it to the stable at the inn are not now here. Neither are the wise men,” the editorial continued. “And the smoke from the fires of hatred, lust, greed, fear and ambition which for five years seared the surface of the earth still rolls skyward obscuring the landscape and dimming the rays from the light in the heavens.”

Many were anxious.

“Men’s brains are clogged by the poisonous fumes; their eyes half-blinded by the eddying swirls and the paths they should tread are hard to discover.”

Yet, Christmas 1945 was a turning point from the despondency of holiday seasons since the war began.