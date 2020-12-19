LOCAL HISTORY: 1940s Christmas editorials reflected war's impact

"The end of World War II was but a turning point in the quest for universal goodwill to humankind,” The Post-Star editorialized in a Christmas holiday greeting to its readers 75 years ago.
Indeed, there was cause to celebrate.
“As this year draws to a close, the star that once rose over a manger in Bethlehem, the star of peace, again rides high in the firmament,” the Dec. 24, 1945, editorial began.
Still, all was not yet calm.
“But the shepherds who followed it to the stable at the inn are not now here. Neither are the wise men,” the editorial continued. “And the smoke from the fires of hatred, lust, greed, fear and ambition which for five years seared the surface of the earth still rolls skyward obscuring the landscape and dimming the rays from the light in the heavens.”
Many were anxious.
“Men’s brains are clogged by the poisonous fumes; their eyes half-blinded by the eddying swirls and the paths they should tread are hard to discover.”
Yet, Christmas 1945 was a turning point from the despondency of holiday seasons since the war began.
“It seems so strange to pause as we are going out to war, just as we are beginning to kill and be killed, to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 24, 1941.
“You start to say ‘Merry Christmas’ this year when our best loved men are out in the battle places doing bitter things with no merriment in their hearts, and you catch yourself pondering the seemingly undesirability of the ancient salutation,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 24, 1942.
“That winging humor which Christmas releases over the world in the times when goodwill prevails among men is hardly attainable now as the gun blasts drown out the Christmas carols and the drift of the cordite smoke makes ceiling-zero and hazes away the star in the East,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 24, 1943. “We want to sing again about peace on earth and goodwill to men, and we cannot swing high on those words; they let us down close upon the gashed and bloody ground where the race is wallowing in its terrible ill will.”
The editorial disputed the rumor of a one-day truce.
“No, denies a war dispatch, there is no foundation for the rumor that there will be a Christmas quietness mutually imposed tomorrow out there where the battles roar.”
Nevertheless, it was a notion worth clinging to.
“Yet heed this rumor because it is the shaft of light that always cuts through whatever darkness blankets down over the affairs of men of goodwill or bad.”
The next year’s Christmas editorial had a more optimistic tone.
“We celebrate because our fighting men in the snow and the cold, the mud, slime and the heat, want us to keep alive the yearning for peace and fellowship they are sacrificing themselves to preserve,” The Post-Star editorialized on Dec. 23, 1944. “We celebrate because, whether we realize it or not, we do have goodwill toward one another expressed in a thousand different ways unnoticed in our preoccupation with the pressure of war. … This is not the first time that peace and goodwill have been eclipsed.”
Christmas 1945 was a turning point, that year’s Christmas editorial concluded, and leadership was needed to chart a path forward.
“If they are to find their way to the manger, they must learn that they cannot thrust a path through the milling crowds; they shall have to take one another by the hand and lead each other, slowly and painfully, toward the light.”
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
