Local historians taking notes, photos to document pandemic's effects

Historians are preparing now for the future historical studies of the 2020 pandemic.
The Association of Public Historians of New York State asked historians to start gathering what will become historical artifacts — and not wait until it’s over.
“We are unquestionably within a historical moment that will be of great interest to future generations. Government-appointed historians have a duty under New York state law to document these sorts of episodes,” the association wrote last month. “It is much easier to document the situation as it is unfolding.”
Think of Civil War letters, diaries from doctors on the front lines and “missing” photos hung after 9/11.
Similar items will be wanted for this situation.
One Warren County Historical Society member is keeping a journal of what it’s like, staying home while nearly everything is closed.
In South Glens Falls, Brigid Martin, the town historian, is documenting the changes for students — including each canceled trip, exam and ceremony. Her daughter is in high school.
“From the Marathon Dance to shutdown to no Regents,” Martin said.
When she went grocery shopping, she began taking pictures to show the evolution: from a sign on the door urging social distancing, just one month ago, to clerks in masks behind plexiglass.
She picked up special takeout menus, too, thinking that the ways in which restaurants tried to stay profitable might someday fit into a museum display about the pandemic.
“Documenting what businesses are closed, because you won’t remember that later,” she added. “You don’t realize how many hairdressers and salons we have in South Glens Falls until we’re closed.”
She’s taken photos of the closed signs, too.
“One hairdresser said she would get a 30-day suspension if she broke the shutdown, so I documented that,” Martin said.
Queensbury Town Historian Joan Aldous has created a box for items that she thinks would be unique, including one of the homemade masks and scrub caps that she is making for the Glens Falls Hospital workers.
Also in the box is a cloth bag from Bean’s Country Store. It has a picture of toilet paper roll with the words, “We got your back … side.”
“They were able, somehow, to get toilet paper, so they had those special bags made up,” Aldous said.
She thought it might someday be a good way to illustrate the sudden lack of toilet paper at the start of the shutdown.
In Fort Edward, Paul McCarty, the town and village historian, has been focusing on the trains.
“For us here in Fort Edward, one of the things that’s happened is all the passenger service has stopped. Even the rail traffic is way down. We get box cars, shipments going through all the time and that has declined,” he said. “The passenger runs, Montreal to New York City and the one to Rutland, those stopped a week ago Saturday and I’ve made note of that.”
Car traffic is down, too. Martin acquired a photo taken from a plane overhead, showing the Main Street area of South Glens Falls. During rush hour, it is usually bumper-to-bumper. Instead, all the roads look like narrow rivers, completely empty lines of gray.
“It’s kind of eerie,” she said. “You don’t hear the buses at 6:30 anymore.”
While trying to preserve living history, historians are also trying to take care of their existing exhibits, which have taken a financial hit.
“I’m, of course, very concerned about our historical society, and one of the things I foresee is we’re going to have a very difficult time this year,” McCarty said. “We’re probably going to lose 25% of our income because of not being able to have fundraising activities.”
The Washington County Historical Society usually holds a summer fundraising auction and collect funds at the Washington County Antique Fair in May, which has been canceled.
“We have a museum. It has a budget of approximately $100,000,” he said, adding that the group maintains 18 structures. “Three need to be heated. That’s something we need to pay for.”
It’s still not clear whether the shutdown will end in time to hold any fundraisers this year, or whether any of the planned historical events can occur.
“We’re hoping we may be able to reschedule one or two events,” he said.
Among the big losses: 2020 is the 200th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony’s birth and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Local historical societies had many events planned, but only a few happened this winter before the shutdown.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
