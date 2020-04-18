Local historians taking notes, photos to document pandemic's effects

“For us here in Fort Edward, one of the things that’s happened is all the passenger service has stopped. Even the rail traffic is way down. We get box cars, shipments going through all the time and that has declined,” he said. “The passenger runs, Montreal to New York City and the one to Rutland, those stopped a week ago Saturday and I’ve made note of that.”

Car traffic is down, too. Martin acquired a photo taken from a plane overhead, showing the Main Street area of South Glens Falls. During rush hour, it is usually bumper-to-bumper. Instead, all the roads look like narrow rivers, completely empty lines of gray.

“It’s kind of eerie,” she said. “You don’t hear the buses at 6:30 anymore.”

While trying to preserve living history, historians are also trying to take care of their existing exhibits, which have taken a financial hit.

“I’m, of course, very concerned about our historical society, and one of the things I foresee is we’re going to have a very difficult time this year,” McCarty said. “We’re probably going to lose 25% of our income because of not being able to have fundraising activities.”