Local historian concerned for safety of stone chair in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — On a quiet back road in Washington County sits a stone chair that may have pointed the way to freedom for slaves in the mid-19th century.

At least one historian is worried that someone may vandalize the stone chair, which is thought to have pointed to a way station on the Underground Railroad.

The chair sits on the side of the road near Vaughns Corners, just northeast of the former location of guideboard sign that features a rotund Black man in a tuxedo and top hat, pointing the way to Fort Ann. That guideboard was recently taken down for safekeeping because of the racial unrest in the country. Just last week, a statue of a Union soldier was vandalized in Saratoga Springs.

“If things like the monument to a Union soldier are being destroyed, I hope that people would realize that this was something that was meant to help those that were trying to seek freedom, not to hurt them,” said Debi Craig, president of NorthStar Historical Project, a group that promotes the history of the Underground Railroad.

The chair bears markings on it as well as the date May 23, 1841. The town of Kingsbury moved the chair closer to the road in 1999 and put up a sign, explaining the presumed history of the rock.