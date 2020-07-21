Local historian concerned for safety of stone chair in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — On a quiet back road in Washington County sits a stone chair that may have pointed the way to freedom for slaves in the mid-19th century.
At least one historian is worried that someone may vandalize the stone chair, which is thought to have pointed to a way station on the Underground Railroad.
The chair sits on the side of the road near Vaughns Corners, just northeast of the former location of guideboard sign that features a rotund Black man in a tuxedo and top hat, pointing the way to Fort Ann. That guideboard was recently taken down for safekeeping because of the racial unrest in the country. Just last week, a statue of a Union soldier was vandalized in Saratoga Springs.
“If things like the monument to a Union soldier are being destroyed, I hope that people would realize that this was something that was meant to help those that were trying to seek freedom, not to hurt them,” said Debi Craig, president of NorthStar Historical Project, a group that promotes the history of the Underground Railroad.
The chair bears markings on it as well as the date May 23, 1841. The town of Kingsbury moved the chair closer to the road in 1999 and put up a sign, explaining the presumed history of the rock.
“Who placed it here and why is unknown,” the marker reads. “However, it may have been a guide post for the Underground Railway.”
The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses in the United States used by enslaved African Americans to escape into free states and Canada.
Like the guideboard, the stone chair is believed to have guided freedom-seeking slaves to way stations in Fort Ann.
The carvings have worn away over the years, but the date 1841 can still be seen clearly. Slaves were kept illiterate by slave owners, so the symbols would have helped far more than words.
In the book, “The Underground Railroad Conductor,” author Tom Calarco writes that former local historian Paul Loding noted the carving that looks like a fort with a flag represents the village of Fort Ann, which contained the Goodman Farm and the Old Stone Library, both way stations on the Underground Railroad.
Calarco's book suggested the triangular shape represents Putnam Mountain, and the smokestack above it represents the Mount Hope blast furnace that was north of the mountain. The sailboat in the top right corner, Calarco writes, represented the boats waiting in South Bay, the inlet to Lake Champlain.
Slaves could then take a boat to Canada. To freedom.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
