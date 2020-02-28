Local health officials hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Coronavirus has not been found in the region and may not be anywhere in the state, but the Warren County Public Health office is preparing, just in case.

And Public Health officials want the community to prepare as well — particularly employers.

“If you’re sick, you should stay home,” said Tammie DeLorenzo, assistant to the Warren County administrator. “Employers need to be prepared. They need to at least start thinking about what that’s going to mean.”

Employers should make plans for people to work from home, while waiting out a quarantine, and for paid sick leave for those who are sick.

“If you convince your employees they’re not going to get paid (if they stay home sick), they come in,” said Brian LaFlure, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services. “And now you take the chance of infecting your entire staff, and what do you do when your whole workforce is out?”

While it’s not yet clear how likely it is for coronavirus to reach this area, Public Health officials said their job is to prepare for the worst. And that includes thinking about issues like large numbers of mildly ill people who need to stay home to avoid spreading the illness.