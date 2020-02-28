Local health officials hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Coronavirus has not been found in the region and may not be anywhere in the state, but the Warren County Public Health office is preparing, just in case.
And Public Health officials want the community to prepare as well — particularly employers.
“If you’re sick, you should stay home,” said Tammie DeLorenzo, assistant to the Warren County administrator. “Employers need to be prepared. They need to at least start thinking about what that’s going to mean.”
Employers should make plans for people to work from home, while waiting out a quarantine, and for paid sick leave for those who are sick.
“If you convince your employees they’re not going to get paid (if they stay home sick), they come in,” said Brian LaFlure, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services. “And now you take the chance of infecting your entire staff, and what do you do when your whole workforce is out?”
While it’s not yet clear how likely it is for coronavirus to reach this area, Public Health officials said their job is to prepare for the worst. And that includes thinking about issues like large numbers of mildly ill people who need to stay home to avoid spreading the illness.
"We have plans and resources in place to address the situation and we will be ready for anything that happens," said county Administrator Ryan Moore. "It's important not to panic, but also to take this situation very seriously, which we are doing."
If someone has traveled to an area in the outbreak and later gets a fever and a cough, they should call the Public Health Department right away to notify officials. They should also stay home unless they need emergency assistance. In that case, they should call 911 and explain that they might have coronavirus, public health officials said.
Designated ambulance
The county’s ambulance squads developed an infectious disease plan during the Ebola outbreak, which never hit the region. But in preparation, they set aside an older ambulance to be used for any possible Ebola call. In that ambulance, they removed all expensive equipment that couldn’t be easily decontaminated and would not be generally needed for an infectious disease call. That included a $60,000 heart monitor, LaFlure said.
Those items were stored in a “fly car” that can follow the ambulance, so first responders can get to the equipment if needed.
“So we already have that set up,” LaFlure said.
Most people who get coronavirus experience a mild illness. But 20% get a more severe form, and of that group, 80% develop a pneumonia-like illness. Some of them need to be hospitalized, said Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Public Health.
The takeaway: most people will be fine.
Hospitals ready
For those who would need help, local hospitals are ready.
Last month, Glens Falls Hospital and other hospitals in the region held a pandemic drill, which had been in the works for some time. It was unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, but the drill showed that local hospitals are ready and well prepared to handle a sudden influx of patients, LaFlure said.
He praised the communication between hospitals, in which staffers were able to quickly determine how many beds they had for particular types of patients and respond to calls with information on the number of patients they could take.
“It went very well,” LaFlure said.
Preparation
For now, residents should prepare by stocking three days of nonperishable foods and over-the-counter medication like Tylenol, Jones said. They should think of it as preparing for a possible snowstorm: no reason to panic and buy up all the bread and milk in town, but pick up essentials needed to survive a few days of not being able to leave the house.
There’s also no need to buy a mask, she said.
The illness is not believed to be spread through the air. It appears to spread only through droplets, and can probably live on surfaces for about two hours. That means people can get infected by touching something that had droplets on it, and then touching their face. A mask can make that worse because then people touch their face more frequently.
Instead, Jones said people need to start washing their hands, with soap, far more often than they do now. They should also avoid touching their face except right after washing their hands.
People who get a cough should also cough into their elbow. If they use a tissue, they should immediately throw the tissue away.
Warren County officials are already holding meetings and working together to be ready. They urged residents to follow any guidance they announce, if the coronavirus reaches the area.
“By following directions, you’re helping,” Jones said.
