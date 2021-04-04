Local group to host free webinar on reuse and repair

The Zero Waste Committee of Warren County, a project of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, will host a free webinar on zero waste Wednesday afternoon.

The webinar, which will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m., will focus on local economic growth through reuse and repair enterprises and programs.

Entitled “Creating New Jobs and Enterprises Through Zero Waste,” the webinar will feature four leaders in the field of reuse and repair.

Around the country, social enterprises — businesses with a social mission — are turning reuse and repair, and deconstruction, into engines of job creation and job training for hard-to-employ populations, while also achieving environmental goals, a news release states.

"These businesses make a lot of economic sense because the most valuable fraction of the municipal solid waste stream (what we put in our garbage can or the dumpster) consists of goods and materials that can be reused (with or without repair)," according to the news release.

Items for reuse (and sometimes repair) include appliances, building materials, electronics, furniture and other furnishings, tools, housewares, office and art supplies, books, and clothing.