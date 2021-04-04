Local group to host free webinar on reuse and repair

The Zero Waste Committee of Warren County, a project of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, will host a free webinar on zero waste Wednesday afternoon.
The webinar, which will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m., will focus on local economic growth through reuse and repair enterprises and programs.
Entitled “Creating New Jobs and Enterprises Through Zero Waste,” the webinar will feature four leaders in the field of reuse and repair.
Around the country, social enterprises — businesses with a social mission — are turning reuse and repair, and deconstruction, into engines of job creation and job training for hard-to-employ populations, while also achieving environmental goals, a news release states.
"These businesses make a lot of economic sense because the most valuable fraction of the municipal solid waste stream (what we put in our garbage can or the dumpster) consists of goods and materials that can be reused (with or without repair)," according to the news release.
Items for reuse (and sometimes repair) include appliances, building materials, electronics, furniture and other furnishings, tools, housewares, office and art supplies, books, and clothing.
Deconstruction involves taking apart unwanted buildings for their salvage value, rather demolishing them without regard to the value of their component parts.
This webinar, according to the release, should be of interest to economic development professionals and community planners, job training and development specialists, zero waste and recycling proponents, green entrepreneurs and investors, solid waste and recycling professionals, local elected officials, environmental advocates and members of youth/student and civic associations.
The webinar organizer and moderator is Neil Seldman, director of the Waste to Wealth Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and a founding member of CAAN. The webinar’s four panelists are:
Elizabeth Knight, based in the mid-Hudson Valley, co-author of "The Repair Revolution: How Fixers are Transforming Our Throwaway Culture."
Mark Foster, founder and director of Second Chance, Baltimore’s building deconstruction and resale social enterprise.
Mary Lou Van Deventer, who operates Urban Ore Inc., the materials recovery enterprise started at the Berkeley, California, landfill. She is also an environmental writer.
Jacob Hannah, coordinator of ReUse Corridor, a network of businesses, universities and local and state economic development agencies serving rural Appalachian communities in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
This webinar is free and open to all. Download flyer and pre-register at www.cleanairactionnetwork.org. If there are questions or a problem registering, contact@cleanairactionnetwork.org.