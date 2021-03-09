Local governments poised to receive infusion of stimulus money

Local governments throughout Warren and Washington counties are expected to receive millions in combined federal aid under the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that is expected to clear the House on Wednesday before receiving President Joe Biden’s signature.
If approved, the legislation would provide state and local governments across the country with billions in financial aid that can be used to help recoup losses associated with the pandemic, assist in vaccine distribution efforts and stimulate the economy.
Warren County would receive $12.4 million under the legislation, while Washington County is expected to receive $11.67 million. Local governments in each county are expected to see separate funding ranging from as much as $12.23 million in Glens Falls to $70,000 in Dresden.
The legislation would also provide New York with $12.56 billion in aid, just short of the $15 billion in federal funding Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been calling for since last year.
“While no legislation is ever 100% perfect, this bill provides critical resources to New York state, cities and towns, as well as much needed emergency pandemic relief to New York families. The House of Representatives should move swiftly to pass this vital relief package because recovery from this ongoing crisis is not about politics,” Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, when the Senate approved the legislation along party lines.
The legislation is expected to clear the House in similar fashion sometime on Wednesday.
Locally, some officials said they have not discussed any plans to use the funds and are waiting for Biden to sign a final bill.
“We haven’t had an opportunity to discuss the plan specifics at length as a group. Our plan is to wait and see what transpires,” Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said in an email. “If and when it’s passed by both the House/Senate, and signed by the president, we’ll then determine the best approach for utilization of any potential funding based on criteria provided.”
Kingsbury would receive $1.35 million in aid under the current legislation.
But it’s possible changes to the legislation are made before a final bill is passed, which could potentially alter what is afforded to local governments.
A previous version of the American Rescue Plan cleared the House of Representatives along party lines last week by a vote of 219-212.
But the legislation has since been tweaked in order to address concerns raised by some moderate Democrats in the Senate. The legislation must now clear the House again before being signed by the president.
Language to gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour found in the original legislation has been removed in the Senate bill, and the threshold to provide $1,400 stimulus checks to residents has been lowered.
In Glens Falls, Mayor Dan Hall said the additional funding was welcome, but added the city is waiting for exact guidelines before making plans to spend the money.
The city is set to receive $12.23 million in federal aid, around $7 million less than the city’s total approved budget.
Hall said the city received additional funds because it is part of the Community Development Block Grant Program under the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.
He added that he’s hoping to provide some type of assistance to struggling businesses or find some way to attract new businesses.
“Any money that we can get is going to help our bottom line, but we don’t know what the guidance is on any of that, so we’re not quite sure what we can use it for and what the limitations are,” Hall said.
Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan said it is a tremendous amount of money to add to the budget. His first priority is to figure out what revenues the county lost in terms of sales tax, occupancy tax and building permits and replenish those. Also, the county should shore up departments such as Health Services that incurred tremendous costs.
The next priority should be infrastructure projects, according to Swan. County officials have talked about a four-year paving program for roads.
“I’m sure that our highway superintendent could come up with some new equipment that he needs to replace because he always has stuff that’s barely hanging on,” he said.
Swan said the Sheriff’s Office also has equipment needs.
“All of that money is just going to go right back into the economy,” he said.
Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusierz, who is chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, said the board will need to have discussions about how to use the money.
"I am hopeful that we will receive good news shortly that will not only assist our county, but all our residents. We will review the program once it is approved to see how best to meet the needs of the county," he said in a message.
Stimulus money
|Municipality
|Funding
|Warren County
|$12.4 million
|Glens Falls
|$12.23 million
|Bolton
|$250,000
|Chester
|$360,000
|Hague
|$70,000
|Horicon
|$150,000
|Johnsburg
|$250,000
|Lake George
|$370,000
|Lake Luzerne
|$360,000
|Queensbury
|$3 million
|Stony Creek
|$80,000
|Thurman
|$130,000
|Warrensburg
|$430,000
|Washington County
|$11.87 million
|Argyle
|$400,000
|Cambridge
|$210,000
|Dresden
|$70,000
|Easton
|$250,000
|Fort Ann
|$660,000
|Fort Edward
|$670,000
|Granville
|$710,000
|Greenwich
|$530,000
|Hampton
|$100,000
|Hartford
|$240,000
|Hebron
|$200,000
|Jackson
|$190,000
|Kingsbury
|$1.35 million
|Putnam
|$60,000
|Salem
|$290,000
|White Creek
|$360,000
|Whitehall
|$430,000
|Saratoga County
|$44.58 million
|Moreau
|$1.7 million
|Corinth
|$700,000
|Essex County
|$7.15 million
|Hamilton County
|$860,000
