Local government workers, still on the job, find names used for unemployment claims

“It’s the potential of the abuse. Not only am I worried about the unemployment fraud, you worry about the identity fraud,” he said.

He urges employees to lock down their credit. But he learned that can have impacts: his wife could not apply for a store credit card when she was offered one while shopping recently.

When someone locks their credit, they cannot unlock it until they provide a specific code to the credit bureaus. It’s not something that can be done at a moment’s notice from a store, but it can be easily done for planned purchases, such as for a car or a house.

Nolette and County Attorney Roger Wickes were among the people whose identities were stolen.

“It’s a statewide problem,” Wickes said.

Saratoga County put out a warning to all employees in February, urging them to check their credit due to the fraudulent unemployment claims. Their fear was that employees would see fraudulent credit cards and loan applications on their credit.

If that went unnoticed, it could lead to a financial nightmare, Kusnierz said.

“I personally would recommend people take a look at their credit rating and monitor it on a regular basis,” he said.