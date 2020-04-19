Local funeral director pitches in to help overwhelmed New York City

“We’re trying really hard. The people that I’ve been working with have been fantastic. They’re trying to keep it together for the families that they’re serving. It’s been uplifting actually. They’re doing a really good job, all things considered. Behind closed doors, it gets to them,” she said.

Gilman said she is grateful that she has gotten to meet some fantastic people who are working 16-hour days to do the best they can.

“It’s not all about bodies and bags. It’s about the people that are still here and trying to make a difference and help,” she said.

The novel coronavirus has affected many people, according to Gilman.

“Every single person I’ve met has lost somebody to this virus,” she said.

Another sad part about the COVID-19 pandemic is that families do not to get to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones because of restrictions on funeral services.

In many cultures, families want to spend a lot of time with a deceased relative and that is not possible now. They do not get to do calling hours or be present at the graveside. They just come to the funeral home and spend a few moments with their loved one.