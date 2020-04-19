Local funeral director pitches in to help overwhelmed New York City

Stephanie Genier Gilman spent the last week on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — helping overwhelmed funeral homes in New York City.
“There’s just no words for how crazy it is down here. There’s a lot going on. The call volume at the funeral home is overwhelming. People are unable at this point to obtain a funeral home,” she said in a phone interview on Saturday.
Gilman said it is heart-wrenching because there is a 14-day deadline to pick up deceased people from hospitals. Otherwise, the bodies are buried in the potter’s field burial ground on Hart Island.
The National Funeral Directors Association had put out a call for help and Gilman’s employer, M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home in Fort Edward, was kind enough to let her answer the call. M.B. Kilmer President Todd Kilmer even let her take one of the company’s vehicles and supplied her with masks and other personal protective equipment.
Gilman, who has been a funeral director since 2013, said it is hard to wrap her mind around the massive amount of deaths in New York City.
“You see numbers on the news or you read a number, but to see it is entirely different,” she said. “There’s people in the bags. They’re not just numbers. They’re people and they have families,” she said.
She is working mostly with three funeral homes in the same building — Eternity Funeral Services, Ross-Roden Funeral Services and East End Funeral Home.
“We’re trying really hard. The people that I’ve been working with have been fantastic. They’re trying to keep it together for the families that they’re serving. It’s been uplifting actually. They’re doing a really good job, all things considered. Behind closed doors, it gets to them,” she said.
Gilman said she is grateful that she has gotten to meet some fantastic people who are working 16-hour days to do the best they can.
“It’s not all about bodies and bags. It’s about the people that are still here and trying to make a difference and help,” she said.
The novel coronavirus has affected many people, according to Gilman.
“Every single person I’ve met has lost somebody to this virus,” she said.
Another sad part about the COVID-19 pandemic is that families do not to get to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones because of restrictions on funeral services.
In many cultures, families want to spend a lot of time with a deceased relative and that is not possible now. They do not get to do calling hours or be present at the graveside. They just come to the funeral home and spend a few moments with their loved one.
“They’re kind of walking away figuring they didn’t get what they needed, and I think it’s going to cause a lot of problems in the grief process. They’re not getting closure at all,” she said.
Gilman said it is going to take a while to get caught up — even after the pandemic subsides and days come down from 800 fatalities per day to 400.
