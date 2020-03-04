South Glens Falls firefighter helps after earthquakes in Puerto Rico

A South Glens Falls firefighter spent two weeks in Puerto Rico helping out after the recent earthquakes.
Former fire chief Nick Quinn is a fire protection specialist by day, working for the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control. New York sent 16 teams to help, as did other states.
Until they got there, most people in the affected area were sleeping outdoors, afraid to enter their houses. The small island territory didn’t have enough structural engineers to assess the large swath of damage.
It has been a terrifying time in Puerto Rico. On Jan. 7, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the island. Since then, aftershocks have continued daily. In the past week, there were 43 "significant" shocks, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network. The island does not normally have months of earthquakes — the last time in recorded history there was a series of earthquakes on the island was 1918.
Quinn’s team was sent to do rapid assessments, coding houses as red, yellow, or green.
The green tags — for houses with no unsafe damage — took the longest.
“A lot of people were living in tents outside their house, because they’re terrified. So if we’re giving them a green, we’re reassuring them: ‘No, your house is OK,’” he said. “It took more time there because the people would ask questions.”
Once they were convinced their house wouldn’t collapse, they were delighted to move back in.
For some assessments, the team drove two hours to get to houses built in the mountains.
“These houses were literally built into the side of the mountain,” Quinn said. “It’s gorgeous there. I can see why people built there. But it made the work more challenging.”
Sometimes, those houses had three small levels, following the topography of the ground. He had to check each level’s foundation, sometimes climbing up the side of the mountain, to make sure they were safe.
In-town assessments were easier — they could walk from house to house.
“If a house was red, we’d see it from the street,” he said.
Those houses had huge cracks through the sides, missing pieces of concrete and exposed rebar.
The houses he coded yellow were more complex.
“We might say, stay out of a section of the house or only go in to get belongings,” he said. “Red meant you can’t go in at all. This is just recommendations — we weren’t enforcing anything.”
For houses coded yellow, he often found problems on the inside.
“There were plenty of houses that looked good from the street,” he said. “But inside you’d see cracking, all the way to the street.”
Residents used the assessment to apply for local assistance and help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It’s the first time Quinn has been sent to Puerto Rico. Normally, he assesses damage after floods in New York.
“I’d love to do it again,” he said.
