South Glens Falls firefighter helps after earthquakes in Puerto Rico

Once they were convinced their house wouldn’t collapse, they were delighted to move back in.

For some assessments, the team drove two hours to get to houses built in the mountains.

“These houses were literally built into the side of the mountain,” Quinn said. “It’s gorgeous there. I can see why people built there. But it made the work more challenging.”

Sometimes, those houses had three small levels, following the topography of the ground. He had to check each level’s foundation, sometimes climbing up the side of the mountain, to make sure they were safe.

In-town assessments were easier — they could walk from house to house.

“If a house was red, we’d see it from the street,” he said.

Those houses had huge cracks through the sides, missing pieces of concrete and exposed rebar.

The houses he coded yellow were more complex.

“We might say, stay out of a section of the house or only go in to get belongings,” he said. “Red meant you can’t go in at all. This is just recommendations — we weren’t enforcing anything.”

For houses coded yellow, he often found problems on the inside.