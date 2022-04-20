Local farms among some of first to receive cannabis growing licenses

Some local farmers will be growing marijuana for the new adult-use recreational market coming to New York.

On April 14, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 52 licenses were approved for hemp farmers in the state to begin growing recreational marijuana on their land for the next two years.

Several farms in Washington County are on the list and have been given the OK to begin farming recreational marijuana, including Kennedy's Herbal Solution in Cambridge, Outcast Acre Farms in Granville, Slack Hollow Farm in Argyle, and Greenleaf Cannabis LLC, whose location could not be determined.

The Terrace Corporation of New York in Saratoga County also received state licensing.

The Slack Hollow Farm Facebook page states the location is a family-owned organic farm.

Brothers David and Joe Kennedy, who own and operate their farm, Kennedy's Herbal Solution in Cambridge, said they are grateful for this opportunity.

David Kennedy spoke with The Post-Star after a security meeting to decide how to protect their crops. The brothers plan to install 24/7 video surveillance on their farm.

They are also reaching out to area colleges to offer internships or programs that can be used for credits.

Kennedy said this opportunity would take their "business to the next level."

"The fact New York state put the small guys first, it has really changed everybody's lives," he said.

The Kennedys have been growing hemp for two years prior to this for products in the CBD market.

"It's been a lot of real hard work from marketing to getting products approved by the Cannabinoid Health Department. We've learned a lot," Kennedy said.

Before getting into the hemp industry, the brothers farmed hay and various crops.

He said they got into farming CBD (an active ingredient in cannabis) as a hobby, but were grateful the capital would now be available to help the business become something that could provide for their families.

The 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses were issued by the state's Cannabis Control Board after 150 applications were reviewed by the Office of Cannabis Management.

An online application portal opened on March 15 and remains open.

Hochul expressed the importance of including New York farmers in this new industry moving forward.

“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Hochul said in a news release.

The licenses are a key component in the governor's Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which "positions equity-entrepreneurs to be the first to make adult-use cannabis sales in New York with products grown by New York farmers."

Under the initiative, initial retail owners must meet two requirements to qualify. First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a cannabis-related conviction in New York. They must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the state.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

