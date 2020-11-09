Local events planned to honor veterans

Veterans Day events will be scaled down this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2475 in Glens Falls will host a small socially distanced ceremony. It will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory and Peace Monument in Crandall Park.

In the event of inclement weather, it will take place at the VFW post on Cooper Street, Glens Falls.

American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls will hold a short ceremony in Juckett Park in Hudson Falls at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The event will take place rain or shine.

Virtual ceremonies

SUNY Adirondack usually has a Veterans Day ceremony. However, college spokeswoman Rhonda Triller said to keep people safe and slow the spread of the virus, the college created a video with a message of gratitude honoring veterans.

The video includes remarks from college President Kristine Duffy, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and state Sen.-elect Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as well as a SUNY Adirondack alumna and veteran sharing her story.