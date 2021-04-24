Local employers struggle to find workers as summer tourism season approaches

With the summer tourism season fast approaching, Karen Mehalick doesn’t know what she’s going to do.
Mehalick, the manager of Caffe Verro in the village of Lake George, has just 14 of the 25 employees needed heading into what she believes will be “a very busy” tourism season, and finding additional help has been an almost impossible task.
“It’s been a struggle to get people to work,” she said. “We’ve had to change the way we do things to accommodate for not having staff.”
Employers throughout the region are facing similar situations, and many are worried about how they’ll make it through the summer while maintaining the high standards associated with the hospitality industry that visitors come to enjoy.
There are thousands of jobs — both seasonal and year-round — that need to be filled, according to Liza Ochsendorf, director of the Warren County Employment and Training Administration.
The county has been hosting job fairs and online workshops in a bid to fill the positions, and has even extended its efforts to the greater Capital Region, but has had little luck so far.
“We’re doing everything we can but it’s still not enough,” Ochsendorf said.
A similar situation played out last year after then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily suspending foreign-worker programs, including the J-1 student visa program relied on by hundreds of employers throughout the Lake George region.
The order was designed to give U.S. workers — out of work because of the pandemic — greater access to the job market.
But enhanced unemployment benefits kept many from reentering the workforce last year, and a similar situation is playing out again this year, said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The federal government extended weekly unemployment payments of $300 through Sept. 5 as part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill signed into law earlier this year.
“We’ve got to temper the unemployment insurance,” Bittel said. “There are people that need unemployment insurance and we got to take care of them, but there are a lot of folks that need to come back to work and help us with this economy.”
Meanwhile, programs like the J-1 have been reinstated, but few workers have been allowed to enter the country since many foreign embassies remain shuttered due to the pandemic.
The shortage of workers not only threatens to upend this year’s tourism season, but can have lasting effects on the region’s economy, which relies heavily on tax revenue associated with tourism, Ochsendorf said.
“We need more workers to make sure our tourists and our guests will have a great experience here. If they don’t, it will have impacts on our businesses, our economy and our local residents,” she said.
But while local business leaders scramble to find ways to attract workers, employers like Mehalick are bracing for a long summer that will likely include no days off and hours of overtime.
“Most of these girls will be working a lot of overtime, and then everybody gets burned out. They have lives, too,” she said.
Immediate concerns
At the Lake George RV Park, Dave King, the park’s president, was expecting to receive 12 foreign workers this year, including six from the J-1 visa program.
King said he primarily hires local workers to operate his business, but has come to rely on foreign labor to “supplement” his workforce since there are many who are not interested in working a seasonal job.
But he has yet to receive any of the foreign help he was expecting, leaving him without 15% of his workforce heading into a year where bookings are up more than 30% from what they usually are.
“It’s particularly frustrating to have this tsunami of demand and not have a dependable, rock-solid labor force to dedicate to that,” King said.
The RV park faced a similar situation last year and King asked his employees to work between 80 and 100 hours a week in order to meet the demand.
“The guest expectations don’t change,” he said.
With the park opening next month, King said he plans to hire whatever staff he can and ask his employees to work the necessary overtime to meet the demand.
Still, he’s worried about burnout and the mental and physical toll the extended hours will have on his staff.
“It’s a big sacrifice when you can’t have a day off or take time off to do anything other than sleep or eat,” King said.
Attracting workers
Meanwhile, at the Lake George Steamboat Co., daily cruises are set to begin on May 1, but a full season schedule has yet to be decided as the company works to hire additional staff, said Kim Chapman, director of group sales.
“We’re off to a slow start,” she said.
Chapman said the company has participated in a number of local job fairs, including one as far away as Schenectady, but has so far had little luck in finding help.
There’s a particular need for older employees who can work as bartenders and line cooks, but so far, little interest.
Chapman said it’s always a struggle to find seasonal help, but noted the problem has been exacerbated this year because of the enhanced unemployment benefits.
“The biggest problem we’re having this year is the unemployment issue,” she said. “That extra $300 is making it difficult to get folks to come off of unemployment and lose money to come to work.”
Some businesses, including Great Escape, have raised their hourly wages on some positions in a bid to attract workers, but have little to show for it.
A drive-thru job fair held by the amusement park earlier this month netted just nine new employees. The park is looking to hire 1,500 before its opening May 1.
Ochsendorf, the Warren County employment director, said she has been encouraging employers to offer any kind of incentives for workers, including additional benefits, free meals and access to amenities, among other things.
“Any perks that they can offer, we’re encouraging them to do so to lure people back into the workforce,” she said.
Still, Ochsendorf noted not all businesses can afford wage increases, noting that many are still struggling because of the pandemic and, in the case of seasonal businesses, have a limited window to turn a profit
Chapman agreed, noting that some employers, like the steamboat company, will be left to find other ways to address staff shortages, including operating with reduced staffs or cut services.
The steamboat company, she said, is planning to release its final seasonal schedule sometime before Memorial Day.
“We’ll still be able to operate, but right now it will be under a much more reduced staffing because there’s such a need to get that staff,” Chapman said.
Not just a seasonal issue
But the struggle to find workers extends well beyond seasonal businesses.
Some local fast-food chains have had “Help Wanted” signs in windows for weeks, as have year-round retail shops throughout the region.
Tyler Herrick, the general manager at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls and the Fairfield Inn & Suites off Exit 18 in Queensbury, said he’s been short on workers since last year.
Between both properties, Herrick said he has a need for more than 60 additional employees.
“It just seems like everybody is searching and has ‘help wanted’ signs,” he said. “It seems that the jobs are there, but getting people to come back into the workforce is not.”
Herrick said he agrees with the enhanced unemployment benefits, but added he’s afraid some people may be passing on good-paying jobs in order the make more money in the short-term.
The Queensbury Hotel, he added, is offering health insurance and retirements benefits for some positions, but still can’t find workers.
“We’ve had listings for jobs for eight, nine months going,” Herrick said.
Ochsendorf, meanwhile, said anyone looking to reenter the workforce should apply now because the jobs may not be available later this year.
Some employers, she said, may be forced to close if they can’t fill their staffing gaps.
“Now is the time for people to find the job of their dream,” she said. “It’s not in September when unemployment runs out, because some businesses may not survive this summer if they won’t have the workforce.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.