Local employers struggle to find workers as summer tourism season approaches

With the park opening next month, King said he plans to hire whatever staff he can and ask his employees to work the necessary overtime to meet the demand.

Still, he’s worried about burnout and the mental and physical toll the extended hours will have on his staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a big sacrifice when you can’t have a day off or take time off to do anything other than sleep or eat,” King said.

Attracting workers

Meanwhile, at the Lake George Steamboat Co., daily cruises are set to begin on May 1, but a full season schedule has yet to be decided as the company works to hire additional staff, said Kim Chapman, director of group sales.

“We’re off to a slow start,” she said.

Chapman said the company has participated in a number of local job fairs, including one as far away as Schenectady, but has so far had little luck in finding help.

There’s a particular need for older employees who can work as bartenders and line cooks, but so far, little interest.

Chapman said it’s always a struggle to find seasonal help, but noted the problem has been exacerbated this year because of the enhanced unemployment benefits.