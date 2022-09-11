Local documentary filmmaker interviewed Gorbachev

ARGYLE — David deVries slid a DVD into a player and struggled to make the old machine work.

“I so rarely use a DVD anymore,” he laughed, as he tried to get a documentary to play on the small television screen in his home office in Argyle.

In 2009, deVries wrote and directed a 3-hour series for PBS called “Turmoil & Triumph” about George Shultz, the secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan.

The film delves into the 1986 Reykjavik Summit between Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, president of the Soviet Union.

For the documentary, deVries traveled to Russia in 2009 to interview the former Soviet president about the meeting in Iceland. They met again just a few months later in New York City, where Gorbachev was reunited with Shultz.

DeVries described Gorbachev as polite, not overly friendly, but perfectly nice.

Since Gorbachev’s death on Aug. 30, deVries has been reminiscing about his interviews with the former Russian leader, who adopted the principles of glasnost and perestroika, reforming the economic and political system in Russia.

“I think history treated him badly. I think he deserved better,” deVries said. “He did not deserve to die being called a traitor by people in Russia. He loved his country. He was very much a Russian. He was trained in all the old ways. He was a good communist, a good apparatchik.”

Gorbachev led the USSR from 1985 and presided over its dissolution and the end of the Cold War in 1991.

Reagan had announced in 1983 the Strategic Defense Initiative, also known as Reagan’s “Star Wars” program, which was a proposed missile defense system in space. SDI was a cause of concern for the Soviet Union.

“When they had this summit, we weren’t remotely close to it, but he kind of let Gorbachev think that they were kind of close,” deVries explained. “Gorbachev bit, for a very good reason though. The Soviet Union was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. They couldn’t afford an arms race. So when they got here to Reykjavik, Gorbachev’s whole focus was trying to get Reagan to agree to getting rid of this Star Wars thing, so he wouldn’t have to go into an arms race.”

DeVries also narrated the documentary, which described and reenacted the events of the Reykjavik summit.

“The Americans got to Reykjavik and as soon as they heard the first speeches Gorbachev made, they said, ‘Whoa, wait a minute, this is a whole other thing,’” deVries said. “So they’re frantically trying to get to speed.”

Gorbachev talked at length with deVries about the summit with Reagan and Shultz. DeVries claims that Gorbachev wanted to extend the talks another day, but Reagan declined.

“This is a fact, Reagan said, ‘Well, I promised Nancy I’d be back for supper tonight,’” deVries recalled. “Are you crazy? You’re talking about the end of nuclear weapons, and he’s worried because he promised Nancy he would sit at TV trays in the White House.”

The meetings ended without a deal on strategic defense.

“Reagan had nothing of this weapon. Nothing,” deVries said. “He’s totally faking them out. But Gorbachev didn’t know that. At the same time Reagan was offered a chance. All he had to say was, ‘I won’t test in space. I’ll just test in laboratory.’ But Reagan wouldn’t do it. So it’s a fascinating situation.”

DeVries, who describes himself as a liberal, said he was very impressed with Gorbachev and described the leader as having “enormous courage.”

The Russians are hospitable and polite, he added. Gorbachev and deVries exchanged gifts during the visit to Moscow.

“If a Russian invites you to his house for dinner, it is expected that A, you will arrive with flowers, but then you’ll also have a gift that you will bring,” he said. “Americans do that, too, but it’s a real tradition in Russia.”

When Gorbachev handed him a bottle of vodka, deVries was prepared to reciprocate.

“I took him a quart of Washington County maple syrup, along with pictures of how it was done with lines strung between the trees,” he said.

He also gave him recordings of Russian music sung by the Battenkill Chorale, of which deVries was a member for 15 years.

“He had a very close relationship with his wife, Raisa,” deVries said. “He said, ‘I used to sing for Raisa,’ he said, ‘but now that she’s gone I only sing in the shower.’”

DeVries called Gorbachev a great leader of his country.

“He had the vision to see there was a better way, and that of course, is the definition of great leaders,” deVries said. “They can see beyond the restrictions of the current system and say, ‘I see a better way.’”