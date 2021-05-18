Local doctors urge parents to have children vaccinated when rules allow

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective. I can’t wait for my child to be eligible for his vaccine. If your child is eligible, don’t hesitate, vaccinate!” said Dr. Melody Kinsley.

It will let children get back to normal, said Hudson Headwaters Health Network Dr. Amine Gebremichael.

“I received my COVID-19 vaccine so that I can protect myself, my family and my patients. I strongly encourage eligible children to receive COVID-19 vaccine so that they can resume their normal activities safely,” Gebremichael said.

Others said they got their families vaccinated so they could all enjoy this summer together.

“In addition to being vaccinated myself, I had my family members get vaccinated too so we can all be healthy and safely get back to our normal activities together,” said Debra Galatioto, a nurse and the nursing education leader and infection control officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

Most doctors and nurses are vaccinated, said Dr. Sean Bain of Glens Falls Hospital.