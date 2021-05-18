Local doctors urge parents to have children vaccinated when rules allow

Warren County Health Services reached out to local pediatricians two weeks ago when word broke that the Food and Drug Administration might soon allow the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children.
The pediatricians were strongly in favor of it, without hesitation. On Tuesday, Health Services released some of their statements as clinics for children begin.
“Our medical providers aren’t just saying that we should get vaccinated. They did it themselves, and also encouraged their loved ones to get vaccinated,” said Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services. “They understand the science and medicine behind these vaccines, and were eager to get the shot because they knew that it is the best weapon we have to help bring this health emergency under control.”
Here is what Warren County’s physicians and nurses had to say about COVID vaccination:
“For the last week of April 2021, children accounted for 22% of new COVID-19 cases. A year ago, the number was 3%. It is, has been, and always will be important to immunize children to protect them and others against COVID-19 and other preventable diseases,” said Dr. Matthew Tarello of Adirondack Pediatrics.
Another pediatrician at Adirondack Pediatrics said she couldn’t wait for her child to be able to get the vaccine. Currently only age 12 and older can get it.
“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective. I can’t wait for my child to be eligible for his vaccine. If your child is eligible, don’t hesitate, vaccinate!” said Dr. Melody Kinsley.
It will let children get back to normal, said Hudson Headwaters Health Network Dr. Amine Gebremichael.
“I received my COVID-19 vaccine so that I can protect myself, my family and my patients. I strongly encourage eligible children to receive COVID-19 vaccine so that they can resume their normal activities safely,” Gebremichael said.
Others said they got their families vaccinated so they could all enjoy this summer together.
“In addition to being vaccinated myself, I had my family members get vaccinated too so we can all be healthy and safely get back to our normal activities together,” said Debra Galatioto, a nurse and the nursing education leader and infection control officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Most doctors and nurses are vaccinated, said Dr. Sean Bain of Glens Falls Hospital.
“Consider the fact that well over 80% of your friends and neighbors who work at Glens Falls Hospital have received both of their shots; that should give you confidence that the health care professionals who live and work in your community trust that the vaccines available are safe and effective,” he said. “And there are some startling statistics with regard to those who contract COVID-19 and survive: COVID-19 survivors have an almost 60% greater chance of death within 6 months compared to the general population. Why take a chance? Get vaccinated today!”
Vaccine clinics
At the Queensbury school campus, 94 students were vaccinated Monday. Warren County Health Services has more clinics scheduled at other schools this week and next week.
Washington County will hold vaccination clinics for children and adults at two locations this week: Cambridge Central School, 24 South Park St., on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Granville Rescue Squad at 64 East Potter Ave. on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed in Fort Edward at 1153 Burgoyne Ave.
Aviation Mall will allow people to unmask
Vaccinated people can walk through the mall without masks, starting Wednesday, mall officials announced. But they are asked to keep their masks on voluntarily.
“However, we strongly encourage all guests to continue to wear a mask as individual venue rules may differ (some businesses may still require masks for everyone). Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask,” mall owner Pyramid Management Group said in a statement.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,445 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 10 recoveries, for a total of 3,333 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 44 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized, unchanged since Monday. Both patients, and three residents who are not hospitalized, are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported 13 new cases from Saturday through Monday, for a total of 2,748 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 25 new recoveries, for a total of 2,676 recoveries. There were 34 people ill and two people hospitalized. Washington County did not report Tuesday’s statistics by presstime.
- Saratoga County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 15,147 confirmed cases and 272 new recoveries, for a total of 14,917 recoveries. There are 114 people currently ill and nine of them are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two Northumberland residents (for a total of seven).
- Still ill: four Hadley residents, five town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, eight Moreau residents, five Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, two South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 13 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one South Glens Falls resident.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, up one from Monday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients, one of whom was in intensive care, the same as Monday.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 45 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which increased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Statewide, 1,030 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 1.07%. A total of 1,585 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17 people died.
