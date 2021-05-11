Local doctors trying to persuade patients to get COVID vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One in 100 is a big number — in Clinton County that would be 800 deaths,” he said at the panel. “If you had those odds in the lottery, I mean the big lottery, how much money would you invest?”

Dr. Elizabeth Bartos has had patients tell her they won’t get vaccinated because so few people die.

Bartos is a primary care physician at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

“I’ve heard that same argument from even a relative. Frustrating,” she said at the panel. “That’s a valid question. I understand why they would think that. The answer to that is the people who are surviving who had it, you may suffer from long-term symptoms. There’s people who had brain fog and extreme fatigue and were not able to go back to work.”

Borgos has gotten that question about the death rate too. He explains that some patients who survive end up with long-haul COVID. Medical science isn’t yet sure why that happens to healthy people.

“We do have patients for whom this lingers. I tell patients, place your bets on not getting COVID at all,” he said.