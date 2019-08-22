{{featured_button_text}}
Our partners at NewsChannel 13 have the gripping details about a doctor from Queensbury who was tossed into the middle of a serious situation when camping out west this summer.

Dr. Todd Jorgensen, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, rushed to the aid of a camper in Alberta, Canada, who had been mauled by a wolf. He not only administered aid but helping keep the wolf at bay.

