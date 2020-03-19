Local distilleries making hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19

Two local distilleries have announced they are starting to produce hand sanitizer to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery in Queensbury is making and distributing a thousand bottles of free hand sanitizer as soon as Thursday afternoon.

General Manager Matt Colucci said the federal government has allowed distilleries to make hand sanitizer using their alcohol supplies. Colucci said he saw a need in the community because the product is flying off the shelves as people try to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

“People have been trying to sell them online for $70. It’s crazy. Right now you can’t get it,” he said.

Colucci said the distillery has taken a hit because it provides wine for a lot of the festivals in New York City and those have been canceled.

The business is going to provide as many of these bottles it can financially afford to do. It will start with a thousand bottles.

People should call 518-338-3130 or email sbhfdistilling@gmail.com for more information about how to get a bottle. The business at 133 Clements Road is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.