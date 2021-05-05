Local data provides glance at COVID fatality rates by age

The region got a look at fatality rates by age Wednesday, with data released by Saratoga County on its 164 COVID-related deaths out of nearly 15,000 cases.

The data only reflects one county, in which the majority of the people who died were not living in nursing homes. In Warren and Washington counties, where the main outbreaks have been in nursing homes, the data would be substantially different.

But Saratoga County’s data, released Wednesday on a new website run by the county, offers some answers to the question of how dangerous COVID is to people who are living independently but happen to be elderly.

The new data shows that the majority of those who died in the county lived in the community, not a nursing home or other facility. The statistics show that 95 people who died lived independently before catching COVID, while 44 lived in a nursing home, two lived in an adult care facility and 23 lived in an assisted living facility. (That adds up to 162 deaths. There have been 164 deaths in the county, but it’s not clear where the other two people who died resided.)

No one who died was younger than 30 in Saratoga County.