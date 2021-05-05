Local data provides glance at COVID fatality rates by age

The region got a look at fatality rates by age Wednesday, with data released by Saratoga County on its 164 COVID-related deaths out of nearly 15,000 cases.
The data only reflects one county, in which the majority of the people who died were not living in nursing homes. In Warren and Washington counties, where the main outbreaks have been in nursing homes, the data would be substantially different.
But Saratoga County’s data, released Wednesday on a new website run by the county, offers some answers to the question of how dangerous COVID is to people who are living independently but happen to be elderly.
The new data shows that the majority of those who died in the county lived in the community, not a nursing home or other facility. The statistics show that 95 people who died lived independently before catching COVID, while 44 lived in a nursing home, two lived in an adult care facility and 23 lived in an assisted living facility. (That adds up to 162 deaths. There have been 164 deaths in the county, but it’s not clear where the other two people who died resided.)
No one who died was younger than 30 in Saratoga County.
But many young people caught the virus. There have been nearly 300 people age 4 or younger who tested positive so far, as well as 1,637 people age 5 to 17. None have died.
Two age groups were almost identical in the number of cases. About the same number of people caught the virus at age 85 or older and at age 4 or younger: 298 people. While none of the young people died, 64 of the oldest patients died. That’s a 21% fatality rate among those age 85 and older.
Among people age 75 to 84, 596 people caught the virus and 51 died, a fatality rate of about 9%.
Among people age 65 to 74, 31 people have died and 893 people tested positive, a 3% fatality rate.
Among people age 50 to 64, 16 people died out of 3,573 who got sick. That’s a 0.4% fatality rate. Odds continued to get better as patients got younger, with just one person in their 30s dying out of 2,233 people who got sick.
By age, 39% of the deaths were people age 85 or older. People age 75 to 84 represented 31% of the deaths, while 19% of the deaths were people age 65 to 74.
Among younger people, 10% of the COVID deaths were people age 50 to 64 and 1% were people age 30 to 39.
School cases
Hudson Falls Central School District reported two cases, a high school student and a primary school student. The high school case led to no quarantines. The primary school case led to one class being quarantined, as well as a few students who had contact with the student on a school bus.
Wednesday’s cases
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,366 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 3,243 recoveries among confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Tuesday. There are 55 people currently ill.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 2,675 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and three recoveries, for a total of 2,567 recoveries. There are 70 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 24 new cases, for a total of 14,887 confirmed cases. The county changed its website and is no longer reporting recoveries, which stood at a total of 14,510 recoveries Tuesday. There are 11 people hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Northumberland resident (for a total of four), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of eight) and four Wilton residents (for a total of 19).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 12 Moreau residents, three Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident and one Moreau resident.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, down from nine Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. On Tuesday, there were three coronavirus patients, one of whom was in intensive care.
For Tuesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 113 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.5%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Statewide, 2,463 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 1.49%. A total of 2,458 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31 people died.
