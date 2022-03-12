Local COVID numbers remain low

Warren County on Saturday had four reported positive cases of COVID-19 out of the 395 people tested, according to state data.

There have been a total of 48 reported positive cases over the past five days in the county.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 2.7%.

According to state vaccination data, Warren County’s vaccination rate 75.1%, with 80% of the population receiving at least one dose. The percentage of county residents 18 years old and older who have received at least one dose of a vaccine was reported to be 89%.

Washington County

According to state data, Washington County had eight positive cases out of 327 residents tested for COVID-19. The county has seen a total of 35 new cases over the past five days.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county stood at 3.1%.

Washington County’s vaccination rate was 63.7%, according to state vaccination data, while 67.4% of county residents had received at least one dose.

A total of 75.6% of residents who are 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Capital Region/statewide

Hospitalization numbers continue to drop throughout the state. As of Saturday, there were 74 COVID hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region.

Throughout the entire state, there were 1,165 reported hospitalizations, which is 80 fewer than the previous report.

Statewide, there were a total of 1,799 positive COVID results out of the 130,990 tests administered as of Saturday.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate sat at 1.39%, which is the lowest since July 20.

The statewide daily positivity rate was 1.37% on Saturday, and has remained under 2% for more than two straight weeks.

