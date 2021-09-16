Local COVID cases continue to rise

The county, however, continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 318.61 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

In Saratoga County, 90 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 324. A total of 408 cases have been reported in the county over the last seven days.

A total of 26 residents were hospitalized with the virus.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 160.10 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 6,729 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.4%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate to 3.16%.

A total of 58,682 vaccine doses were administered over the last 24 hours.

But there were still 2,374 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday and 34 people died from the virus, according to state data.

In the Capital Region, 451 new cases were reported on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 4.1%. The region now has a positive test rate of 4.3% over the last seven days.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

