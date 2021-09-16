Local COVID cases continue to rise

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 228 — the most in a single day since February.
Ten people were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one since Wednesday. One person is in critical condition and nine others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
The last time the county reported 228 active cases in a single day was on Feb. 5.
All but one of Thursday’s new cases involved community spread. The remaining case involved a resident at a local nursing home.
Five of the reported cases involved individuals who had been on the campus of Lake George, Queensbury, Warrensburg and Glens Falls school districts.
Since classes resumed earlier this month, Lake George Central School District has reported 18 cases, including 11 involving students, faculty and staff at the district’s high school. Three cases involved individuals from the elementary school and four were reported at the district office, according to the district’s daily COVID update.
A total of 37 individuals from the school district were in quarantine as of Thursday.
In Glens Falls, 91 individuals from the school district were under quarantine as of Wednesday, according to the district’s website.
A total of 382 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of COVID exposure, according to Health Services.
The agency continues to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks when in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.
Of the new cases, 10 involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 341. A total of 42,801 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series as of Thursday, according to Health Services.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout September. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 300.26 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County had not reported its daily statistics as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The county, however, continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 318.61 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
In Saratoga County, 90 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 324. A total of 408 cases have been reported in the county over the last seven days.
A total of 26 residents were hospitalized with the virus.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 160.10 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 6,729 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.4%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate to 3.16%.
A total of 58,682 vaccine doses were administered over the last 24 hours.
But there were still 2,374 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday and 34 people died from the virus, according to state data.
In the Capital Region, 451 new cases were reported on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 4.1%. The region now has a positive test rate of 4.3% over the last seven days.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.