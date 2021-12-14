Local counties say they lack the resources to enforce mask mandate

Leaders in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties stated Tuesday that they will not enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul's reinstated mask mandate.

Saratoga County

Todd Kusnierz, chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, said the governor's mandate was unrealistic.

“Saratoga County’s Public Health Department and Law Enforcement will not enforce New York state’s misguided and unrealistic mask mandate, which passes the buck to counties to enforce what the governor herself said just over a week ago is 'almost impossible' to enforce," Kusnierz said in a news release on Tuesday.

Kusnierz said Saratoga County did not have the additional resources and would not reallocate the existing law enforcement and health services resources to enforce the mandate. He also said this was a distraction for employees and a source of tension in places of business.

"This mandate attempts to divert these county employees and resources from their intended missions, while pitting our community members against each other by encouraging people and businesses to report perceived mask violations to law enforcement and the local health department," the new release stated.

He also expressed concern for the lack of mask breaks for school children with the new mandate in place. He encouraged Saratoga County residents to continue to get vaccinated or schedule a booster shot, when necessary.

"A vaccination may save a life; issuing a fine only helps to fuel more division in our community,” Kusnierz said.

Warren County

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber stated the county has already been encouraging the use of masks whenever possible.

"Even before the recent mask or vaccination mandate from New York State, Warren County has requested and continues to request that residents and visitors wear a mask in indoor public settings. There is enormous strain on our Warren County Health Department and other county agencies due to demands related to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, contact tracing and mandated isolations. We consequently lack the resources to effectively enforce New York state's new mask or vaccine mandate," Seeber stated in a news release.

Seeber said Sheriff Jim LaFarr believes that local law enforcement does not have the ability or authority to enforce the mandate.

She asked county residents to be considerate of businesses during this time.

"Our goal is to keep our local businesses and organizations open to the public and keep their customers, visitors and employees safe," Seeber stated.

Washington County

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall shared a similar sentiment. Hall suggested the residents of Washington County be understanding regarding the businesses choosing to enforce the mandate.

"They are doing as directed and taking measures to keep our businesses and organizations operating and open to the public in as safe and healthy a manner as possible," he said.

"I know firsthand all of our Washington County Public Health Department resources are currently committed in the response to COVID-19 relative to case investigations and vaccinations. Our Public Health team does not have the resources or personnel to reallocate from their critical duties they are currently tasked with to conduct enforcement actions relative to the state’s newly issued requirements," Hall said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.