Local counties saw a surge in voter turnout

Washington County had 37,118 registered votes, and 27,185 of them voted. In 2016, the county had 34,905 registered voters, and 24,661 of them voted.

Essex County also saw a jump from a 68% voter participation rate in 2016 to 77.7% this year.

Washington and Warren counties were also slammed with hundreds of affidavit votes this year. Those are submitted by voters who show up at the polls but aren’t in the poll book. After the election, commissioners investigate every case and only count valid votes.

In Warren County, one man got a court order, proving he was a registered voter and eligible to vote regularly. But inexperienced poll workers, worried about making a mistake, had him file an affidavit ballot anyway. That ballot will be counted when all the other eligible votes are counted, beginning Friday.

In many of the cases, McLaughlin said, poll workers made mistakes with the electronic poll books and couldn’t find people who were actually in the book.

“It’s just inspector error,” she said. “They’re just not used to the electronic poll books. They have to realize you can look someone up in other ways than their last name.”

The county has 534 affidavits to investigate.

“So we’ve got our detective hats on,” McLaughlin said, sighing. “We got so many affidavits.”

