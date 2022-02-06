Local counties provide limited COVID data over the weekend

As the COVID testing data and contact tracing procedures are handed over to the state, local health departments continue to provide limited updates pertaining to daily COVID data.

Warren County

According to New York state COVID data on Sunday, only 16 positive cases were identified out of the 247 Warren County residents tested for COVID on Saturday.

State data indicates the county has recorded a total of 12,847 positive cases out of the 267,473 test results since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the vaccine tracker on the state COVID website showed a total of 51,246 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 47,929 have completed the vaccine series.

Washington County

According to state COVID data on Sunday, 24 positive cases were recorded in Washington County on Saturday out of the 320 test results collected.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10.5% on Sunday, according to state data.

As of Sunday, the vaccine tracker on the state COVID website, reported 41,021 county residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,644 have completed the vaccine series.

Statewide

On Sunday, the New York state COVID testing tracker indicated 5,680 positive cases were reported statewide out of the 161,261 tests administered on Saturday.

The state has recorded a total of 4,830,510 positive COVID cases since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, 16,244,205 New Yorkers have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 14,458,475 state residents have completed the vaccine series.

COVID-related fatality data reports show as of Saturday 53,620 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

On Saturday, 558 new COVID-related hospital admissions were recorded statewide and reported on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.