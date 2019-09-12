HUDSON FALLS -- A Glens Falls man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Hudson Falls resident who contracted with him for a roofing job, police said.
Joseph E. Bartholomew, 38, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and misdemeanor misappropriation of funds of trust after an investigation by Hudson Falls Police, authorities said.
Police said he accepted $23,632 for the roofing work earlier this year, but did not complete the job or refund the customer's money despite repeated requests, according to Hudson Falls Police. No company name or DBA was listed.
Bartholmew was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court. Hudson Falls Police Patrolman David Costello made the arrest.
