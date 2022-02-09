Local community responds positively to lifting of mask mandate

How much of an impact will the lifting of the mask mandate have on local businesses? According to some Glens Falls-based owners, there won't be much of a difference at all. That's not to say that many in the area aren't relieved that customers and owners alike will not have to wear them anymore.

While some local community leaders are happy, others including the mayor of Glens Falls will continue to wear masks in business and public settings.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul is making decisions based off of data she gets from health officials, and Warren County will follow the state's lead as they always do," Mayor Bill Collins of Glens Falls said Wednesday.

"In the last seven days we've had less than 10% infection rate, but I would strongly encourage people to keep wearing masks," the mayor said.

According to the governor, as of Tuesday of this week, the COVID infection rate in New York stood at about 3.2%, a significant drop from 23% in January.

When the state hit its peak infection rate during the omicron wave, New York had the second-highest infection rate in the nation, at about 381.7 new cases every 100,000 tested.

As of February, that number has decreased to 32.3.

How are some of the local businesses responding to the mandate lift?

"I would say it's time. The numbers were really rising when she (Hochul) instituted the mandate and now they're coming down, and we're in a much better place now," , said Robin Barkenhagen, owner of 42 Degrees.

"As far as my business is concerned, we're definitely ready for it — people are ready for it. I don't think it's had an effect one way or another. Since the last mandate, we've had maybe two to three customers who refused to wear masks, but we would give masks away.

"Even people who don't like to wear masks will take the free mask. I've only had one guy screaming about the government taking over. But other than that, I don't think it's going to increase or decrease business, I just think we'll be able to breathe better."

Some government representatives in the area have issued statements claiming that the mask mandate was detrimental to businesses and students in the classrooms alike.

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, representing the 43rd Senate District, which includes parts of Washington and Saratoga counties, stated: "Reports that Gov. Hochul is finally lifting her indoor mask mandate imposed on businesses is long overdue and welcome news for countless small businesses that have struggled under the weight of the governor’s unconstitutional, costly edict."

While the mandate has been lifted, cities, counties and businesses still have the option to require residents to wear masks.

"Overall, I think people should have the choice to wear a mask," the manager for the Colvin building in Glens Falls said.

For some businesses, masks have become useful in maintaining overall sanitation standards.

"We'll still be wearing masks in the kitchen and at the front of the store. We're still going to have to taste things in the kitchen, which means removing our masks from time to time," Muhammad Saud, the owner of Alif Cafe in Glens Falls, said.

"Honestly, I think wearing masks, especially in a kitchen, is better. It's better if you have a mask on if you sneeze, for example. I'm not going to penalize people for not wearing it, but my staff knows better," he added.

Maura Forcier is a mother as well as the owner of Minky Mink, a business on Glen Street.

"If customers don't have to wear a mask, great, but I don't think it's really affected my business in general," she said Wednesday. "I think some people will still be a little bit wary if they're still afraid of the pandemic. I think businesses should have a choice in general though."

She continued: "My daughter is 2, and she is technically supposed to wear a mask. As a 2-year-old, I don't think it's beneficial for her to wear a mask because she's too little and she rarely keeps it on, but if she sees me wearing it, she wants to wear it."

Schools and day care centers statewide will still have the mask mandate in effect until at least March. The state will reassess the mask mandate for schools during the first week of March.

"We know there's a break coming up. Most of the public school students will be back the week after Feb. 28, some might be travelling to other states," Hochul said in a Wednesday news conference.

"Let's make sure there's test kits, and we're giving them out right now," Hochul said.

According to the governor, New York state has amassed the most amount of COVID test kits in the country.

"And what are we doing with them? Giving them out to schools, giving them to parents, putting them into the hands of people who can find out who's positive before they (the kids) come back," she said. "By that Friday, just a few days after the kids come back, we'll be able to look at those numbers — but not just those numbers. We are going to be looking at everything we've looked at throughout this entire process."

State Sen. Dan Stec's office issued a news release supporting Hochul's decision to lift the mandate.

“The decision by Gov. Hochul to lift the mask mandate on small businesses was long overdue,” Stec, R-Queensbury, said.

Stec also called for Hochul to not wait to lift the mask mandate for students.

“Numerous studies have shown the detrimental effects masks have had on students’ social, emotional and intellectual development. Rather than postpone a decision on this for another month, we must move forward and repeal this mandate on our students and teachers," Stec added.

