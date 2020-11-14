Months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police departments across New York to develop a more community-based approach to policing, a number of local committees have been meeting behind closed doors to draft reform plans without public input.

The closed-door meetings have not only prevented members of the public from weighing in on a highly debated subject that will have lasting effects, but go against state guidelines issued in August that require transparency and community input throughout the monthslong process. Final plans must be submitted to the state by April 1, or police agencies risk losing state funding.

Cuomo issued the order in June creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative after the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked nationwide protests — including an impromptu demonstration and subsequent march in Glens Falls — demanding police reform and the end to systemic racism.

“The political subdivision, in coordination with its police agency, must consult with stakeholders, including but not limited to membership and leadership of the local police force; members of the community, with emphasis in areas with high numbers of police and community interactions; interested nonprofit and faith-based community groups; the local office of the district attorney; the local public defender; and local elected officials, and create a plan to adopt and implement the recommendations resulting from its review and consultation,” the order reads.

+2 Law enforcement, elected officials react to police reform bill Local law enforcement and elected officials react to reforms that would disclose disciplinary records and require data on arrests.

The Collaborative was designed to give members of the public an opportunity to probe current police policies and weigh in on potential changes to how police departments interact with the community, train officers and address racial disparities, among other things.

But several reform committees, including those involving Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, have already held meetings that have been closed to the public. No notice was given and members of the public were unable to attend either in person or virtually.

Glens Falls has held three meetings so far, while the committees for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office — which is looking to submit final plans to the state as early as January — and Hudson Falls have met once earlier this month.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reform committee is preparing to meet in the coming days for the first time, while the Fort Edward Police Department has yet to form a committee.

The closed meetings have sparked concerns that the governor’s mandate is not being taken seriously by at least one stakeholder involved in the process, who said the committees are simply looking to satisfy the governor’s mandate without having a real discussion around reform.

“They just say, ‘Let’s make these mandates good for the police,’” said Jabes Prado, the executive director of Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, a local nonprofit that works with disadvantaged youths.

“So far, it’s not good for the public,” he said.

Prado, a community activist who helped organize several Black Lives Matter demonstrations earlier this year, sits on the Glens Falls and Hudson Falls reform committees.

But local officials pushed back against Prado’s claims, saying serious discussions are taking place and that the public will have ample opportunity to weigh in as the process progresses.

“It was never our intent to hide anything from anyone,” said Jim Clark, the Fifth Ward Councilman for Glens Falls who heads the city’s reform committee.

“It’s been our intent to put something down on paper and to make it public and have people comment on it,” he said.

A look at the guidelines

Cuomo issued more than 130 pages of guidelines on how to comply with his order this summer, outlining areas of concerns each committee should address as well as how the public should be included in the process.

Community input and transparency are vital to the process, according to the guidelines.

“The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was designed to enable all members of the community to participate in reimagining the role of law enforcement,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines go on to say that the reform process must be made as transparent as possible, including holding public meetings and releasing all data driving the discussions.

“Transparency is essential to ensure that the plan reflects a shared vision for the future of law enforcement,” the guidelines read.

“Transparency entails: Making planning and deliberation meetings public. Polling and surveying the public for their views on specific issues, if feasible. Providing periodic updates as the planning process moves forward. Engaging local media. Making all research materials public. Having a plan to incorporate public comment feedback in the final plan.”

Options being looked at

In Hudson Falls, Police Chief Scott Gillis said he realizes that the meetings must be made public, but added that the coronavirus pandemic has complicated things.

The committee has met just once in person, but future meetings will likely be held virtually because of rising COVID cases.

Gillis said he’s not the “most tech savvy person,” but said he’s looking into allowing the public to weigh in via Zoom.

“I’m just trying to figure out a way of going about doing that,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clark, meanwhile, said he’s not opposed to livestreaming the meetings or recording them so they can be uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel, but added a few logistics must be worked out first since the group is meeting at Glens Falls High School in order to maintain social distance.

+3 Glens Falls Police Department eyeing reforms, including diversion program for some low-level offenders For the last year, Glens Falls Police Department has been looking to implement a program that would allow low-level offenders with underlying conditions to bypass jail and enter a support program.

“We’re not meeting in City Hall, so I’m not sure if we have the capability to do it (livestream) where we’re currently meeting,” he said. “If we can’t, maybe we can move them someplace else.”

Clark said that the focus remains on coming up with a draft plan that can be released to the public by the end of the year that will be revised based on public input.

“The goal is to get something down on paper by the end of the year or early January and then have January, February and March to present it in as many forms as we need to,” he said.

Forging ahead

In Washington County, Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his department already complies with much of the governor’s mandate due to its state accreditation.

Still, the department is soliciting input from community members via a survey that’s being distributed online and by paper with the help of local municipalities.

County residents can also submit feedback via email or through a complaint form found on the department’s website.

The department has also required its officers to undergo additional bias training and has worked to improve outreach with the public.

Feedback will be collected until Dec. 4 and a public hearing on a final plan will be held on Dec. 18. The department’s reform committee will meet via Zoom sometime in between to draft a final plan.

Murphy said he plans to submit a final plan to the state sometime in January after the Washington County Board of Supervisors approves the plan.

“I want to have it done by January,” he said. “We’re well underway; we have the surveys out. As soon as we get those results back, we’ll take the next step next month with the public hearing.”

Murphy said he decided not to open the reform committees to the public because it would be difficult for the group to draft plans, but insisted the public will have plenty of opportunity to weigh in.

“If we had people logging on during the meeting and commenting or trying to change this or change that during the meeting, it would be confusing and difficult,” he said. “This way the public has that opportunity through the survey.”

Warren County

In Warren County, Sheriff Jim LaFarr said he’s doing everything possible to ensure as many voices are included in his department’s reform plans.

The department has completed an internal review of its procedures and has started soliciting public feedback via an online survey, and the department’s committee is planning to meet in the coming days.

The meeting will likely be held via Zoom, but the public will likely only be allowed to listen so stakeholders can start drafting a proposed policy.

LaFarr, meanwhile, has been traveling across the county to speak with community members who have raised concerns or have suggestions, including Prado’s group.

“If there’s a community group, a business group or any group in our county that would like me to come speak or to go and listen, I will make myself available,” he said. “This is something that we want to engage as many people as possible and get their feedback.”

LaFarr said a plan has to be submitted by April 1, but conversations will continue beyond that in order to ensure everyone’s needs are being addressed.

“I think it would be putting the cart before the horse if we were to try and draft a plan before we heard from out community,” he said. “We know what we think and where we need to improve, but we might be really surprised, and hopefully pleasantly surprised, when we get some responses back from the community.”

Other concerns

Prado, meanwhile, said committees should be doing more to include the public in the conversation and that the process should have started sometime in September to ensure everyone with an opinion could be included.

He fears that once the committees meet their requirement, the conversation will end and other outstanding issues, like those involving criminal justice reform, will go unaddressed.

“You cannot have police reform without having criminal justice reform,” he said.

Clark, who heads the Glens Falls committee, said that won’t be the case.

“We certainly want to make our community better and if it’s having a larger discussion outside the large police reform discussion, I don’t see why people in the community wouldn’t want to do that,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.