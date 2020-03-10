Local colleges respond to outbreak

In response to the local cases of the new coronavirus, Skidmore College has asked all students to stay away from campus until March 22. Originally, spring break was to end on March 15.

They may not be coming back even then. Officials said classes are suspended for a week “as we explore alternatives to in-person classroom instruction.”

SUNY Adirondack is also on spring break this week, with classes starting March 16. So far, the college is not extending the break.

“We have no plans for changes at this time. However, we continue to monitor the situation,” said spokesman Doug Gruse.

Last week, the college’s International Education trip to Saga City, Japan was cancelled by organizers in Japan. That trip was to take place in May.

“The college has plans to eliminate any financial liability for students involved,” Gruse said.

The college had another May trip planned to Norway. That trip is “under review,” he said.

