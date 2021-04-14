Local clinics left with extra vaccine

Just weeks after people struggled to find any COVID vaccine appointment, much less one near them, the first Queensbury clinic closed with many doses left over.
Warren County’s Moderna clinic, for which the county had 250 doses, had 50 doses left over Wednesday. And that was after a nurse drove one dose to a person who wanted it but couldn’t make it to the clinic.
That was the only dose left in an opened vial. The rest will be saved for upcoming clinics.
“If thawed, an unopened vial of Moderna vaccine can be stored refrigerated for 30 days. If still frozen, a vial is good until its expiration date. So there is no risk of any of these unopened vials going bad anytime soon, thankfully,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Many other clinics had leftovers Wednesday.
“It has been getting more difficult to fill clinics,” Lehman said. “It is a statewide phenomenon as we get further into the pool of eligible people. The Capital Region Vax regional hub website lists a bunch of county clinics in our region with openings today, and Albany County just asked us to share (on social media) a Pfizer clinic for those as young as 16 that is going on today at the TU Center.”
As of Tuesday, 39% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose. But that is far below herd immunity, the point at which the virus would stop spreading due to a lack of people to infect.
In Queensbury, walk-ins were accepted in an effort to use up the vaccine. Many people who don’t have internet service at home, and therefore couldn’t sign up, were vaccinated.
Now, Warren County is planning clinics for elsewhere in the county to reach people who don’t have transportation. While few families do not have any vehicles, some have only one car. In that case, it’s often in use by a family member who takes it to work, making it difficult for other family members to get to a vaccination clinic.
Details on those clinics are still being finalized.
Warren County grieves another loss
A Warren County resident who was in their 70s died of COVID Wednesday after being hospitalized. The person was in critical condition before their death, and had lived independently before catching coronavirus.
The last time a Warren County resident died of COVID was Feb. 21. The person was the 67th resident to die from the virus.
“Yesterday we dedicated a memorial tree to pay our respects for those that we have lost and sadly to those that are yet to come,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “Today’s announcement of the loss of a friend and neighbor is a death that reminds us this pandemic is not yet over despite our hopes and our efforts and indeed COVID is still very much a real threat. We ask that you please keep the families who have lost loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and that you still continue to follow guidance to slow the spread of COVID as we work seven days a week to keep our vaccination programs in full force to end this pandemic.”
Mask mandate in schools
School district officials were eagerly anticipating a rule change that could allow them to place student desks 3 feet apart, rather than 6 feet.
But the new rules have not had that effect.
While districts in counties with few cases can move students closer together, every district must switch to students wearing masks at all times, except while eating lunch.
School districts have been announcing the change and beginning to enforce it this week.
Fort Edward Superintendent Daniel Ward wrote in a letter to the community that he had confirmed the mask rule with Washington County Public Health officials on Wednesday.
“Our current model of practice, which was previously allowed by New York state, allowed students, as well as adults, to remove their masks if there was 6 feet of separation and allowed for mask breaks to be scheduled in each classroom,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, New York state has updated this rule so masks are now required to be worn at all times including outdoor recess. The only exception to this rule is when students are eating, drinking or playing a musical instrument.”
He added that the district could not move students closer together.
“Washington County is labeled as a ‘High Risk’ area based upon the updated guidance. In order to reduce the spacing between desks, we would need to cohort our middle/high school. Cohorting, using the CDC definition, is not currently feasible for most middle or high schools, including Fort Edward,” he wrote. “This may be an option in the elementary school, but 6 feet of distance, while wearing a mask, may help reduce possible quarantines for exposed students when a positive occurs. In summary, the only change that the district must implement is the requirement that individuals wear a mask at all times. Again, this is not a local decision, this is a mandate from the NYS DOH, which was confirmed during a meeting today with the Washington County Department of Health.”
A cohort refers to a distinct group that stays together throughout the entire school day during in-person learning or over the course of any predetermined period.
School cases
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District reported one case, a person who had been in the elementary school.
Indian Lake Central School District will offer virtual-only instruction for all middle and high school students from Thursday through next Tuesday. Elementary students will continue with in-person learning.
Johnsburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the building on March 31. A few students have been quarantined due to contact outside of school.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported two cases, both at William H. Barton Intermediate School. One person had last been in the building Monday and the other was there last on Tuesday.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the Harrison Avenue Elementary School on Monday.
Prison update
Six more inmates recovered at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, leaving 11 inmates still ill. There have been a total of 86 cases since the pandemic began.
There are still two inmates ill at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 165 cases there since the pandemic began.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 3,202 confirmed cases. The county reported no new recoveries, for a total of 3,024 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 111 residents currently sick with COVID-19, including four who are hospitalized, one fewer than Tuesday due to the fatality. Of the hospitalized patients, one person, in their 60s, is in critical condition. The others are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 2,492 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,378 recoveries. There are 76 people ill and two are hospitalized, two fewer than Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 55 new cases, for a total of 14,222 confirmed cases. The county also reported 16 recoveries, for a total of 13,525 recoveries. There are 537 people currently ill and 20 are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of 12), one Hadley resident (for a total of two), four Moreau residents (for a total of 38), one Northumberland resident (for a total of 17), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 10), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of eight) and six Wilton residents (for a total of 75).
- Still ill: 10 town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 34 Moreau residents, 16 Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents and 69 Wilton residents. Recoveries: none.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, one fewer than Monday, and no one in intensive care. Two people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, the same as Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 186 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.5%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Statewide, 6,192 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 2.97%. A total of 4,091 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 43 people died.
