Local clinics left with extra vaccine

In Queensbury, walk-ins were accepted in an effort to use up the vaccine. Many people who don’t have internet service at home, and therefore couldn’t sign up, were vaccinated.

Now, Warren County is planning clinics for elsewhere in the county to reach people who don’t have transportation. While few families do not have any vehicles, some have only one car. In that case, it’s often in use by a family member who takes it to work, making it difficult for other family members to get to a vaccination clinic.

Details on those clinics are still being finalized.

Warren County grieves another loss

A Warren County resident who was in their 70s died of COVID Wednesday after being hospitalized. The person was in critical condition before their death, and had lived independently before catching coronavirus.

The last time a Warren County resident died of COVID was Feb. 21. The person was the 67th resident to die from the virus.