Local chef to cook on 'Hell's Kitchen Battle of the Ages'

Billy Trudsoe is a competitor.

He was a three-sport athlete at North Warren in Chestertown where he played soccer, basketball and baseball. His senior year basketball team won a Section II title, and he scored more than 1,000 points in his career.

“I scored my 1,000th point in the Civic Center on a three at the end of halftime during the Section II game,” Trudsoe, 40, said. “So, yeah, even if I’m playing tiddlywinks, I’m in it to win.”

Trudsoe will need that ambitious spirit when he competes on Season 21 of Gordon Ramsay’s "Hell’s Kitchen Battle of the Ages," which will premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 on the Fox Network.

The show pits 20-something chefs against 40-something chefs, in a battle to win the head chef position at the new Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trudsoe has more than 25 years of kitchen experience, starting when he was a 13-year-old boy living in Chestertown. He spent most of his career cooking in restaurants on Lake George, including The Algonquin, The Chateau on the lake and Blue Water Manor.

“You may find some of my recipes still kind of floating around in those kind of areas,” said the chef, who lived in Bolton Landing for more than 20 years.

In 2021, he moved to Florida with his wife and worked as the executive chef at Ocean 302 in Melbourne Beach, Florida, but left that job after nine months due to what he called a “soft breakup” with management. Since then, he has been dedicating his time to "Hell’s Kitchen."

“I kind of just said, heck with it, I’m going all in on 'Hell’s Kitchen,’” Trudsoe said. “I’m hoping this works out. Fingers crossed, I’m saying my prayers.”

He had auditioned for the show several years ago, but didn’t get picked.

After visiting family in the Adirondacks last summer, his flight was delayed, and while sitting in Albany International Airport, he decided to apply for a spot on "Hell’s Kitchen."

He shot a 3-minute audition video sitting in a face mask in the Albany airport.

After “a pretty grueling six- or seven-month process” of interviews and auditions, he was selected as one of the 40-year-old contestants. He got the call just before Christmas that he was a member on the blue team.

“I just went nuts,” he said. “I lost it. I was like wow, this is just amazing. Twenty-five-plus career as a chef, and then all a sudden I get to go work for my idol.”

In a promo for the television show on Twitter, Jason Santos, the blue team sous-chef, describes Trudsoe as a “big rhinoceros running through the kitchen.”

“I tell you, the guy’s personality is larger than life,” Santos says in the promo.

The next scene shows Gordon Ramsey swearing and yelling at Trudsoe.

“To get lit up by Chef Ramsay like that, you know, it’s kind of a bittersweet moment,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get a good meme out of it.”

Trudsoe plans to watch the Sept. 29 premiere at Hotel Melby in Florida, and will host a party there from 6 to 10 p.m.

He is throwing a viewing party for the second episode at the Bolton Landing Brewery Company from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The competitive Trudsoe has been a longtime fan of the rambunctious Gordon Ramsay.

“I’ve transitioned into cooking being my sport,” he said. “Standing side by side and having Gordon Ramsay try my food, jeezum crow, it’s such a surreal feeling. Still to this day I have to pinch myself and think, ‘am I dreaming still?’”

Trudsoe promises the show will provide plenty of entertainment, drama and bubbly laughs.

“I’ve been following Gordon for a long time,” Trudsoe said. "Chef ‘Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares’ is my all-time favorite show, but now it’s, of course, 'Hell’s Kitchen.'”

Trudsoe has been working to build his brand. He has followers on Facebook @btruesmadflava and on Instagram at Adkchef. He also has his own website www.btrues.com.

He would like to eventually create his own worldwide restaurant franchise. The ultimate goal on the show is to be a head chef at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.

“To be able to work for the culinary GOAT (greatest of all time), just what an opportunity," he said, "especially for a country bumpkin from Chestertown, New York, from the sticks.”