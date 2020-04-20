Local cases rising even as state total declines

Cases are slowing down in New York City, but increasing in the North Country.
However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to say that the state’s health is improving, saying Monday, “It’s better than it was.”
Retired Dr. Richard Leach of Queensbury, an infectious diseases specialist, challenged that statement, saying that the upstate is only now beginning to feel the impact of the virus.
Cuomo is “talking about the epicenter down there,” said Leach, who worked as an epidemiologist at Glens Falls Hospital.
“SARS-CoV-2 is crawling up north in New York state, and we in Warren County are maybe three weeks behind New York City, and maybe a week behind Saratoga County,” Leach said. “I point this out a bit sadly for us all. I am doing so because I don’t want people to expect we can loosen up our social distancing very soon. To loosen up the rules safely, we should have at least a couple of weeks of data telling us that the virus is circulating minimally if at all in our community. If we loosen up too soon, we risk killing some of our neighbors or family.”
Washington County reported six more confirmed cases Monday, for a total of 70.
Warren County reported no additional cases. There have been 100 confirmed cases in the county, and four people are hospitalized, with one in critical condition.
Saratoga County reported three more cases, for a total of 272. Thirteen people are hospitalized.
Essex County reported two more confirmed cases, for a total of 38. The new cases, including another inmate, pushing that total to nine inmates who have tested positive. Two people are hospitalized, including one inmate.
Glens Falls Hospital has six coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital has 12, hospital officials reported.
Statewide, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has continued to fall, to 16,103 people as of Sunday. There were 1,380 new hospitalizations Sunday, Cuomo said at Monday’s press conference.
That’s a big improvement from a week ago, when the hospital system had to care for an additional 2,500 patients a day.
“The emergency rooms were way over capacity. It was chaotic. It was hellish,” Cuomo said.
The number of coronavirus deaths each day is also decreasing. There were 478 deaths Sunday, including 23 residents of nursing homes. Six days ago, 752 people died in one day.
Cuomo said the state’s cases were clearly declining, but that the number of cases had to go down much more before he could reopen the state.
“No one can tell you how long the descent is,” he said. “Does it take two weeks? Some projections say that. Does it take a month? Some projections say that.”
He said he is worried that the number of infections will suddenly rise again.
“People are a little more relaxed as they see the numbers coming down and we know human behavior,” he said. “There’s only so long you can say to people stay in house and lock the door. When that activity level increases, you can very well see that infection level spread.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.