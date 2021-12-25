Local businesses still face labor shortages, rising costs because of COVID

Rising costs and a lack of workers are among some of the top issues faced by local businesses and economic development officials, but they remain optimistic heading into 2022.

Glens Falls Mayor-elect Bill Collins described the city’s economy as “cautiously good.”

He touted the sales tax revenue increasing throughout the entire year. Current Mayor Dan Hall said that the sales tax increased in each quarter, with a 5.7% increase in the third quarter.

Collins said that when the pandemic broke out, the city was anticipating a decrease of close to 30% to 40%.

He believes that the city was in a better position that some other cities thanks to the previous leadership of Hall and mayor Jack Diamond.

"With the way that the city has been living conservatively and not cutting services but cutting manpower and making sure that we have a healthy fund balance, we probably were well positioned for this," Collins said.

The city's economy

Jeff Flagg, the city's economic development director, attributed the city's improved position to receiving a substantial amount of money through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Collins said that the first installment of roughly $6 million came this year, and the second wave of around $6 million will be coming in 2022.

Some of the money has gone to local businesses, nonprofits and water infrastructure projects like the recent work that was done on Dix Avenue.

“We plan on doing more of that next year,” Collins said.

Collins didn’t want to paint a glorious picture due to the number of people struggling and suffering with health or financial troubles.

“We’re using some of this money to alleviate as much of that as we can, and to help get us through this tough time,” Collins said.

Flagg said that the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative is still moving forward.

The biggest holdup over the past two years, according to Flagg, is the cost of materials and the cost of getting the same jobs done.

Collins and Flagg both stated that it is not possible to build something today for the same cost as in 2017.

Flagg said, in some cases, it can cost up to twice as much.

"The cost of materials has just gone through the roof," he said.

The city is currently in the process of receiving estimates for work involved with the DRI, and Collins said that the costs they have been seeing are significantly higher than they were previously.

Collins said that one thing the city is looking into is rehabbing buildings to create residential spaces for people in and around the city.

Flagg said more housing is needed. However, there is not much room for the city to grow. Because the city is small in terms of area, he said officials have to think about things like quality of life and the amount of open space within those confines.

Collins said that the city has struggled to hire some entry level positions, and as a result Glens Falls is looking at ways to be more competitive in the employment market, including increasing the base salaries for workers.

The workforce

Michael Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce said that 2021 was a difficult year for the area.

Every person and business that Bittel has heard from has told him the same thing. The number one non-COVID concern across the board is trying to find workers.

“It’s been very tough in New York, and especially in this region, to find employees,” Bittel said. “We hope that they’ll come back sooner rather than later.”

According to Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County’s director of employment and training, the county's unemployment rate is 3.9%.

She said that figure only includes those who are looking for work.

There are a variety of reasons why there is a workforce shortage. Ochsendorf attributed it to the fact that people did not return to the workforce after extra unemployment ended months ago.

She also stated that child care is still a challenge, thanks to the pandemic, and that many local jobs are considered risky by many since they are public-facing jobs.

"Workers are looking for flexibility, fair wages, family friendly policies and positive work cultures where workers feel valued," she said.

Amanda Metzger, marketing director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are already worried about a labor shortage for the 2022 tourism season.

Over the past two years, Metzger said the area has seen a lot of new visitors, which has made things difficult for local businesses.

She said that campgrounds in the area have told the chamber that their advanced bookings for 2022 are surpassing what they had throughout 2021.

“And last year was a banner year for them,” she said. “So the message that we’re getting out to people is if you’re planning on coming to the Lake George region in 2022, make your bookings ahead of time.”

With the influx of visitors, Metzger said the need for more workers has become more apparent.

If the area isn’t able to secure workers through the J-1 visa program, the chamber and local businesses have to get creative to bring workers from other areas, such as downstate.

Metzger said it is possible for someone to work at a campground in Lake George while living on location.

“Some of the campgrounds you can actually live there while you work here,” she said.

There is also a section of Lake George’s website dedicated to advertising positions that are available in the area. People can find those listings at www.lakegeorge.com/jobs/lake-george-region.

The webpage is the result of a collaborative effort between ARCC and LGRCC in an attempt to fill the openings.

“We can market to visitors all we want — and that’s been very successful as a collaboration in our region with the county tourism, us and other entities — but if we don’t have the workforce to meet that demand then that creates a major challenge,” Metzger said.

With all of the challenges still facing communities locally, Bittel believes that the businesses locally will continue to do their best to thrive in this climate.

“What I do have the utmost confidence in is that our businesses want to continue to do the right thing … protect their employees and their customers. They are all working so hard to supply our region with the highest quality goods and services,” Bittel said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.