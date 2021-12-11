Local businesses opt for mandatory masks over vaccine requirement

Bullpen Tavern owner Paul Bricoccoli wasn't surprised when he heard the mask mandate would be returning.

"The numbers here have not been going in a good direction," he said referring to the rising COVID cases in the region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that effective Monday, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces unless the business implements a vaccine requirement.

The mandate will remain in effect until Jan. 15, at which point the state will reevaluate the situation.

According to Hochul's announcement, businesses that fail to follow the mandate could face civil and criminal penalties.

That could include a maximum fine of $1,000.

Bricoccoli said the Bullpen will be mandating masks in lieu of a vaccine requirement for the tavern.

"There’s no way I’m asking people their statuses and all of that. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it,” he said. “Neither option is really awesome.”

When the mask mandate was in effect previously, Bricoccoli said people didn’t realize that these aren’t his rules, but the rules coming down from the state.

He feels that opting for mandatory masks is the better route to take.

"This is definitely going to be the path of least resistance, and I’m not comfortable asking somebody for a card. It just feels wrong on way too many levels,” he said.

James Griffith, general manager at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, said employees were running around on Friday morning trying to get everything in order for Monday.

The mall will also be requiring masks for all patrons.

“The safety of our guests and tenants and community partner remains a top priority for us,” he said. “Beginning Monday, as per New York state mandate, all the guests who visit Aviation Mall will be required to wear masks.”

He said all health and safety protocols will remain in place to ensure that all who visit the mall can enjoy their time during the holiday season.

Griffith said the mall doesn’t have the resources to opt for the proof of vaccination option.

“We don’t have the ability to man the doors,” he said. “We’re certainly not going to be checking people’s vaccination (status). We’ve always strongly encouraged masks, but beginning Monday we are going back to making sure that we’re complying with state guidelines. Hopefully this is short-lived.”

Bean's Country Store in Queensbury announced on its Facebook page on Friday that it too will be making masks mandatory.

The store also stated that it doesn't have the manpower to have a person screening people for proof of vaccination.

"If not in compliance, we could face up to a $1,000 fine per violation," the post read. "This is not something that any small business can afford."

People can expect to see signage stating that masks are mandatory all around Cool Insuring Arena starting again on Monday.

General Manager Jeff Mead said the arena will opt for mandatory masks during a phone call on Saturday.

“We will have signage on every door that will be clearly visible,” he said. “Per New York state mandate, all guests are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. We’ll have advertising to remind our guests on our main video board numerous times during an event.”

Mead said that he was a little surprised to see Hochul bring back the mask mandate.

But he noted that the arena will continue to follow the state guidelines as long as they are in effect.

“For the arena and the hockey team to stay open, we need to follow the mandates, and we will,” he said.

Fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night for the Adirondack Thunder game were not enthusiastic about the governor’s mask mandate.

A couple of men who declined to be identified, citing their jobs as a concern, said they were vaccinated and questioned the need for masks if the vaccine is supposed to be effective.

Season ticket holder Mike Hermance said he would still attend games, but protested the need to wear masks.

“I’m highly against it,” the Hudson Falls resident said of the mask mandate. “I got the COVID shot so I wouldn’t have to wear a mask. All you’re doing by wearing a mask is breathing in your own carbon dioxide, which isn’t good for anybody. I think masks do more bad than good. I don’t believe a mask prevents or protects against anything — it’s not like we’re all wearing a government-approved mask.”

Bricoccoli doesn’t know what the answer is, and if the numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction he said he could see more actions coming.

He is worried about the potential of going back to takeout only at his tavern.

“That’s my biggest fear because I wanna keep my people working and that was really a depressing time; so I hope this helps. I hope this is what the answer is,” he said.

Post-Star sports reporter Pete Tobey contributed to this article.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.