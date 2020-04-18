Local businesses, limping along, seek loans to survive

The Paycheck Protection Program exhausted on Thursday the $349 billion the federal government was using to prop up businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some local businesses got loans, according to Ed Bartholomew, director of economic development for Glens Falls and the president of EDC Warren County.
Others are waiting on applications.
Others didn't bother.
"My father never believed in any of that. You do a hard day's work for a hard day's living," said Nia Demas, who runs Peter's Diner in downtown Glens Falls with her mother, Helen.
Peter's is doing takeout and has cut back its hours (now it's open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) but is surviving on its "steady clientele," she said.
"It's not fantastic. We're making enough to pay the light bill."
They still see Jim Morrison, 93, whom they call "Sarge."
"He was a cop in Glens Falls," Nia said.
He has been coming in to Peter's for about 53 of the 57 years the family has been running the restaurant, she said. In more normal times, he comes in twice a day, but now just once for takeout.
They've curtailed the menu, too. They're still serving cold sandwiches and coffee with homemade muffins and doughnuts, but not the hot sandwiches.
"We don't do anything with gravy," she said.
Waiting, hoping
Matt Funiciello, owner of Rock Hill Bakehouse, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan through Glens Falls National Bank, and on Friday, he was still waiting to hear if he had gotten it.
Funiciello has shut down the Rock Hill vegan cafe, which he just opened in January, but is still baking bread for his wholesale business, supplying grocery stores and markets throughout the region.
"Just after spending all this money we borrowed, we have to close down what had been a very successful cafe," he said.
The business has a "baseline need" to operate on revenue of a million and a half dollars a year, he said: "We can't function below that. If we're only running the wholesale bakery, we dip below that."
In normal times, when the business is busy, it employs 26 people. He has managed to absorb most of the cafe workers into the rest of the operation and now employs 23, including part-timers, he said.
Wednesday morning, a crew of bakers was working together in a big open room that adjoins the cafe — kneading and shaping balls of dough, checking loaves in the oven and sliding out multiple loaves at once on a broad wooden peel.
Demand for bread has increased during the pandemic, Funiciello said, probably because people are eating fewer meals on lunch breaks from work or at fast food joints on their way to work.
"Bread is something you're going to eat when you're at home," he said.
His wholesale business has gone up by more than 20 percent, he said, but he will need help to weather the crisis and keep his workers employed. The Paycheck Protection Program loans are forgiven if most of the money is used to cover payroll and certain other expenses, such as mortgages and utility costs.
Even if a business can't meet that criteria and has to repay part or all of the loan, it carries an interest rate of only 1 percent.
Bank officials told him earlier in the week they expected his application to be approved, and he was hoping to hear sometime that day, he said Friday.
Money is in the bank
At Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, where CEO Kathy Juckett decided to pay all 250 workers for three weeks, even though they weren't working, the Paycheck Protection Program money has arrived just in time.
"Yes, we did get our loan. It doesn't account for the sales I'm losing in our busiest time of year," she said Friday.
Juckett wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials to differentiate between the New York City region — the worst spot for COVID-19 in the country — and upstate, where people are more spread out and the disease has not taken as great a toll.
"We're not New York City. We don't have the same level of infection, or anywhere close to it. It's frustrating to not be able to be treated separately," she said.
She would like to be able to start bringing workers back in and to resume production gradually. Telescope competes with companies in other states that are allowing manufacturers to keep working or go back to work, she said, which means Telescope could lose business.
Juckett praised Glens Falls National Bank for the expeditious way the bank handled the company's loan.
"That right there is the value of a community bank," she said. "They worked really hard to get every local business funding they could."
The bank sent out a written statement, saying it has a team of employees working on the loans and they will be watching for a second round of funding for the program.
At Bartholomew's urging, Glens Falls and Warren County endorsed a letter, urging the state's congressional representatives to back another stimulus bill with more money for the loan program, along with money to support local hospitals and local governments.
Businesses that don't get Payroll Protection loans may be eligible for loans the city will disburse out of Housing and Urban Development money it will receive soon, Bartholomew said.
The city will be getting $288,000, about $200,000 of which will be used for low-interest small business loans of $15,000 to $20,000, he said.
As huge as the Payroll Protection Program is, it isn't enough, he said.
"Even when the economy has been good this year, small businesses are just getting by, not making gigantic Amazon-like profits. When something like this happens, they have a very, very difficult time," he said.
Big picture looks ominous
Many of the small businesses that operate in the Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls have seen their business drop to little or nothing, said Eric Unkauf, the building's owner.
A few are selling what they can online, while others — like the hair salon and the massage center — cannot conduct business at all.
In his own business on Maple Street, where he and his crew work on repairing industrial valves, new business has dried up, he said.
"We had a three-month backlog of work, we're working on that. But there's nothing new. Orders that were coming in have stopped, pretty much dead in the water," he said.
He hasn't applied for any government assistance, because he has work now, Unkauf said.
"Right here, right now, I can't honestly say I'm affected. Three months from now, I'm going to start feeling the pain."
A few of his tenants at the Shirt Factory have asked about deferring this month's rent, he said.
"I'm not worried about month one. I'm more worried about what is going to happen not just here but in the larger picture six months or a year from now," he said.
Just as social distancing is a way to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases so the hospitals don't get overwhelmed, the stimulus money is a way to flatten the curve for the financial institutions, he said.
People will use their stimulus checks to make their mortgage and car payments, for example.
But he's pessimistic about the ability of the economy to gear back up to anywhere near full strength.
"In six months or a year, what's going on? As bad as things are now, I think things could be a lot worse. We could be looking back and saying, hey, things weren't so bad then. I hope we're not headed for the mother of all recessions," he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
