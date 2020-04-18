Local businesses, limping along, seek loans to survive

The city will be getting $288,000, about $200,000 of which will be used for low-interest small business loans of $15,000 to $20,000, he said.

As huge as the Payroll Protection Program is, it isn't enough, he said.

"Even when the economy has been good this year, small businesses are just getting by, not making gigantic Amazon-like profits. When something like this happens, they have a very, very difficult time," he said.

Big picture looks ominous

Many of the small businesses that operate in the Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls have seen their business drop to little or nothing, said Eric Unkauf, the building's owner.

A few are selling what they can online, while others — like the hair salon and the massage center — cannot conduct business at all.

In his own business on Maple Street, where he and his crew work on repairing industrial valves, new business has dried up, he said.

"We had a three-month backlog of work, we're working on that. But there's nothing new. Orders that were coming in have stopped, pretty much dead in the water," he said.

He hasn't applied for any government assistance, because he has work now, Unkauf said.