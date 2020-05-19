Local businesses excited to begin Phase 1 of reopening

Local businesses are excited that the Capital Region is moving into Phase 1 of the reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown — even those companies that never completely closed because they were deemed essential.
Tom Albrecht, president of Hilltop Construction in Hudson Falls, said his firm had been keeping busy with essential work during the shutdown including the recently completed Stewart’s on Ridge Street in Glens Falls. These projects were started before New York went on “pause” and were allowed to continue.
Albrecht said about half of his 30 employees have been working on projects. Everyone has received their salary because of the Paycheck Protection Program.
He will be meeting with the employees who have not been working about taking appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks and practicing social distancing, so they can begin work on Thursday.
“I’m so encouraged for the economy to get going. I think people are eager,” he said.
The Capital Region got the greenlight to reopen on Wednesday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the Capital Region has 430 COVID-19 tracers, which meets the threshold to allow that area of the state to reopen.
A total of 383 tracers were required for the Capital Region to meet the seventh and final metric to be allowed to begin Phase 1 of the reopening.
Warren County issued a news release Tuesday stating that the county had come up with nearly one-third of the additional 166 contact tracers that were needed for the Capital Region. Health Services Director Ginelle Jones enlisted the help of 55 Health Services employees, county workers and volunteers to undertake the state online training in little more than 24 hours.
Jones said 13 more were completed their training Tuesday afternoon.
Jones said she was “overwhelmed” by the response to the call to action to complete the training, which takes four to six hours.
Now the attention turns to reopening businesses. Phase 1 encompasses construction and manufacturing that was not deemed essential, according to EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew. It also allows curbside retail operations. Bartholomew said that will help some of the downtown retail businesses.
Phase 2 includes expanded retail and professional services.
Phase 3 is restaurant and food service beyond curbside and takeout.
Phase 4 is entertainment, recreation and educational activities.
Jenks Machine & Tool Co. in Hudson Falls also has been open the whole time. The company’s 15 employees have been making products for medical companies and the military, according Jamie Van Avery, operations manager.
“We have been pretty slow. We’re hoping that once other local businesses that were essential open up, we’ll pick up more work,” she said.
Other businesses that did not ever completely close in this area included Finch Paper, Essity, Flomatic Valve Corp. and Barton Mines. They were deemed essential, according to Bartholomew.
Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville also recently was able to reopen. The company was deemed essential because it was providing furniture to the military, Bartholomew said. A representative from the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Hotels have been deemed essential, although some were not open because they did not have guests. The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing is reopening Thursday.
Tyler Herrick, general manager of The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, said occupancy is down about 90% for May compared to the previous year and June looks to be on a similar pace because of the cancellation of all event and group business. However, he said he is seeing a gradual uptick in essential travel as other regions of the state begin to reopen.
“Our hope is that we will be in Phase 2 by the first week of June and some of the outdoor dining restrictions have been removed so, hopefully, by that time we can run all outdoor seating in some capacity and then add indoor dining when we reach Phase 3,” he said in an email.
During this time, Herrick said the hotel has been working to continue its restoration work and is only a few weeks from the completion of its restored front desk in the main lobby.
Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, encouraged businesses to have a five-point plan: have safety procedures and protocols in place; designate a person in charge of those policies; make sure employees are aware of them; keep a log book to make sure all employees under the procedures; and post signs at their business that spell out the expectations of employees, customers or guests.
“Our businesses are prepared. They want to and they will follow policy and procedures as set forth by the state and CDC guidelines. They want to keep their employees and customers safe,” he said.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said each business is going to be a little bit unique. He anticipated it might take some time for businesses to ramp up.
“Getting it rolling is going to be the most difficult part, but the will is there,” he said.
One issue is, as companies bring workers back they will need personal protective equipment.
Little change in new cases
The good news on reopening came on a day when there was little change in new coronavirus cases locally.
Warren County reported two additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 223 and one more recovery. A total of the 114 active cases involve residents in nursing homes. Eleven are in assisted living and 98 in the community.
The number of residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is unchanged at two. Three are considered moderately ill.
Glens Falls Hospital had four positive cases in house with one patient discharged.
In Washington County, there was no change in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Six more people recovered for a total of 163. No one is hospitalized.
The number of cases in Essex County also remained unchanged at 35 confirmed and 16 pending.
Saratoga County had 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is an increase of three. There are 344 people who have recovered. Saratoga Hospital had two cases in house.
Cuomo also reported that total hospitalizations are down and new infections are also down. A total of 105 people died from the virus on Monday — about the same as the previous day. Eighty-five of the deaths were in hospitals and 20 were in nursing homes.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
