Local businesses excited to begin Phase 1 of reopening

“We have been pretty slow. We’re hoping that once other local businesses that were essential open up, we’ll pick up more work,” she said.

Other businesses that did not ever completely close in this area included Finch Paper, Essity, Flomatic Valve Corp. and Barton Mines. They were deemed essential, according to Bartholomew.

Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville also recently was able to reopen. The company was deemed essential because it was providing furniture to the military, Bartholomew said. A representative from the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Hotels have been deemed essential, although some were not open because they did not have guests. The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing is reopening Thursday.

Tyler Herrick, general manager of The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, said occupancy is down about 90% for May compared to the previous year and June looks to be on a similar pace because of the cancellation of all event and group business. However, he said he is seeing a gradual uptick in essential travel as other regions of the state begin to reopen.