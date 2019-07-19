Three local bridges are on a list of spans that will get some repairs this year.
The state Department of Transportation plans $4.6 million in work on six bridges in the Capital Region, three of them in Warren and Saratoga counties.
Work to be done includes resurfacing of the pavement approaches to the bridges and repairs to bridge decks, joints, concrete and guiderails.
The Butler Road bridge over the Northway in Moreau is first on the list, and drivers should expect alternating road closures into September.
The bridge on the Northway over Luzerne Road will also be rehabilitated, with alternating lane closures on both the Northway and Luzerne Road at times, beginning later this month.
The Route 29 bridge over Fish Creek in the town of Saratoga will also be improved, with work there expected to start this summer and wrap up this fall.
Work is expected to wrap up by next summer on all of the projects.
