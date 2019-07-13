{{featured_button_text}}

The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. “There There” by Tommy Orange

2. “Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris

3. “Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith

4. “A History of the World in Six Glasses” by Tom Standage

5. “Bob” by Wendy Mass

6. “The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #13)” by Jeff Kinney

7. “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher

