Local best-selling books
Here is this week’s bestseller list:
1. “Looker” by Laura Sims
2. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
3. “There There” by Tommy Orange
4. “The Mueller Report”
5. “A Wolf Called Wander” by Rosanne Parry
6. “Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle
7. “Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer” by Barbara Ehrenreich
8. “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.