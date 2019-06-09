{{featured_button_text}}

Local best-selling books

Here is this week’s bestseller list:

1. “Looker” by Laura Sims

2. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles

3. “There There” by Tommy Orange

4. “The Mueller Report”

5. “A Wolf Called Wander” by Rosanne Parry

6. “Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle

7. “Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer” by Barbara Ehrenreich

8. “7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton

